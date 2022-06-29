Red Bull Advanced Technologies Unveiled The RB17

Recently, the high-performance engineering arm of Red Bull Racing Group, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, announced details about its first hypercar project that was completely designed, developed, and produced in-house.

The RB17 is a two-seater hypercar designed for the ultimate on-track driving experience. Designed by Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Adrian Newey, the RB17 will be produced at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes. Only 50 examples of the RB17 will be produced with production scheduled to start in 2023.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies CEO Christian Horner shared, “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus. Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Adrian Newey added, “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

The RB17 is powered by a V8 hybrid engine that produces over 1,100 bhp. Its name and inspiration comes from its predecessors from Red Bull Racing, which has been campaigned in the most demanding and technologically advanced motorsport series in the world. Full technical details of the RB17 will be announced in the coming days, though it is already known that it will be given the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car.

Those interested in the RB17 can inquire via email.

With only 50 examples of the RB17 to be produced, it is not surprising that it will come with a price tag starting at £5 million plus applicable local taxes. That price tag also gives access to the Red Bull Racing team and their simulators, on-track training and experiences, and vehicle program development. Factory support will be available to the RB17, with the service and maintenance tailored to each client and their usage profile of the car.

Since it was founded back in 2005, Red Bull Racing has continuously grown its operations and capabilities. Its operations are now on a 290-acre campus in Milton Keynes. In 2014, Red Bull Advanced Technologies was founded to bring its exceptional engineering, technology, simulation, design, and production capabilities to a variety of different industries. Production of the RB17 will not only secure the existing jobs in Red Bull Racing, but it will also be creating more than 100 new positions in Milton Keynes, not to mention the economic benefits that it will bring to project partners and suppliers.