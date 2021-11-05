Practically Unused 2015 McLaren P1 in Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars recently listed an extremely low mileage, practically unused 2015 McLaren P1 hypercar with only 433 miles on the odometer!

McLaren only produced 375 examples of this luxury high-performance hypercar. The P1 has a max speed of 2017 mph, and it can go from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It can also go from zero to 124 mph in an impressive 6.8 seconds.

This hypercar has a maximum output of 903 hp and 664 lb.-ft of torque which is produced by the powerful twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine that can produce up to 727 hp and 531 lb.-ft of torque matched with an electric motor that can produce 177 hp and 192 lb.-ft to provide ‘torque fill’. Both engines drive the rear wheels through a seven-speed Graziano dual-clutch transmission with paddle shift.

This specific P1 boasts of meticulous attention to detail to give it an exceptionally lightweight construction. It was given an extremely lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis that weights just 199 lbs. (90 kg) and it was also given carbon body panels. It is equipped with additional weight saving features like the carbon fiber finish without lacquer, ultra-thin glass, and the removal of the carpet in the interior. This allowed the P1 to have a dry weight of only 3076 lbs. (1395 kg).

This P1 have some coveted features like the F1-derived active aerodynamics, kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), Drag Reduction System (DRS), and Instant Power Assist System (IPAS).

The interior boasts of carbon fiber racing seats with carbon black leather and Alcantara with Harissa Red stitching accents.

It has an “Elite Fire Black” finish with extensive gloss carbon fiber trim. Its brake calipers and badge were done in red, making it really pop out. The example is also equipped with Stealth wheels matched with Pirelli P Zero tires. Its bumpers, roof snorkel, side panels and ducts were finished in gloss carbon fiber, as well as the door mirror and arms, rear wing, and rear clam insert.

As of writing the bidding for the 2015 McLaren P1 is at $888,888. Bidding will end on November 10, 2021.