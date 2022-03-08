Petersen Automotive Museum Showcases Hollywood’s Most Iconic Vehicles

Petersen Automotive Museum just announced a brand-new collection of some of the most famous and iconic vehicles to grace film and television. Just down the street from the most iconic production studios in Hollywood, the museum will be opening their new exhibit to the public on March 12, 2022.

The exhibit will be in the Omaze Hollywood Gallery on The Otis Booth History Floor. It will include a variety of motorcycles, cars, and even custom creations that have starred in popular television series and movies through the years.

BatMobile

Recently, the Petersen Automotive Museum housed the “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” exhibit. It was the largest exhibition of sci-fi movie vehicles in the world. For this new display, they have stepped out of the sci-fi genre into a much broader range of vehicles that were seen in movies and television series.

The new exhibit will include popular vehicles from their equally popular movies like “Black Panther”, “Back to the Future”, and “Men in Black” trilogies, vehicles from “Batman” and “Ghostbusters” series of movies will also be displayed.

Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) in the Ecto-1 jumpseat in Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE.

One of the highlights of the exhibit is the every popular and easily recognizable 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor nicknamed “Ecto-1” which was shown in Ghostbusters as the team’s rapid response vehicle. The converted ambulance was also seen in the sequels of the original 1984 hit. It was even part of the recent reboot, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. Over the years, the Ecto-1 has been given upgrades, but the Petersen Automotive Museum will be displaying it in its original 1984 condition.

Making a return is the 1981 DeLorean “Time Machine” from “Back to the Future” trilogy. “Back to the Future” producers picked the DMC-12 originally to be the foundation of the famous time-travelling DeLorean for its stainless-steel construction and its gullwing doors. Throughout the years and for the sequels, there have been a few versions of the DeLorean “Time Machine” but the one that will be displayed is the only example that were seen in all three “Back to the Future” films.

LC500 from Black Panther

Terry L. Karges, Executive Director of Petersen Automotive Museum shared, “Some vehicles used in television and movies have become just as popular as the stars themselves. We are excited to display what are genuinely some of the most iconic vehicles from Hollywood’s long and storied history of film and television series production. The unique collection is sure to appeal to fans of movies and television along with any automotive enthusiasts.”

Some new additions to the exhibit include the famous Batmobile from “Batman” and “Batman Returns”. There will also be the Moto-Terminator motorcycle that was seen in “Terminator Salvation”, and the 1976 Ford Gran Torino which was used in the television series “Starsky and Hutch”.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the museum, please visit the Petersen Automotive Museum website.

MotoTerminator from Terminator 2 Salvation