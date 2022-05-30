Peralada Castle Museum Opens Hispano Suiza Room Exhibit (With Photo Gallery)

For the very first time, the history of Hispano Suiza will be on display in the Peralada Castle Museum in Girona, Spain. Visitors of the exhibit will be able to see the past of the legendary car brand.

The Hispano Suiza Room will be the last in the usual tour of the Peralada Castle Museum. Years were spent in research as well as in gathering numerous pieces and objects related to its history, and recently, they have added Hispano Suiza as part of their important collection.

Technology and Exclusivity Since 1904

Founded in 1904 by Damián Mateu and Mark Birkigt, Hispano Suiza definitely has a story to tell.

The exhibition shows the marque’s journey throughout the decades. From their humble beginnings in the 20th century to the present day. After passing through a luxurious hall, visitors will see a recreation of Damián Mateu and Mark Birkigt’s offices. It is the place where business and technical ideas were born and shaped. It is where they engineered Hispano Suiza to become the reference for comfort, luxury, and technical solutions. It is nice to note that in the area, Ramon Casas’ painting ‘Dame with a mink’ takes center stage, as it was used to illustrate the original shares of the company.

There is also the Hispano Suiza Workshop where a number of mechanical components are displayed along with Salvador Claret’s Car Collection. Some of the elements include a Hispano Suiza XIII radiator, a 12-cylinder aircraft engine crankshaft, tires, a Hispano Suiza T15/20 engine block as well as headlights, camshaft, and a vintage toolbox, amongst others.

Trophies that the brand had won throughout their illustrious history will also be exhibited. The ‘journey to the past’ exhibit concludes with the Hispano Suiza K6, a 120 hp model that was produced from 1934 until 1937. Only 200 units of the model were produced. The car was previously owned by Miguel Mateu and is currently owned by the Suqué Mateu family.

As a finale, visitors are shown the current Hispano Suiza which was relaunched in 2019. The great grandson of the Mateu family, Miguel Suqué Mateu is currently the head of the company. It is a combination of iconic features like the front grille of the Hispano Suiza Carmen, the rear wings of the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne, amongst others.

The two current models are both 100% electric and they follow the same ethos that Mateu and Birkigt followed more than a century ago: to use the latest technology to luxury cars and to keep the exclusivity of the historic brand.

“The history of Hispano Suiza deserves to be told to future generations and with the opening of this exhibition our dream of sharing our legacy with the visitors of the Peralada Castle Museum comes true. It has taken years of hard work to put together this collection that combines the past and the present of Hispano Suiza. We had to find a proper space in the Museum to be able to showcase this fantastic exhibition. Now, our brand is the latest work of art showcased at the Peralada Castle Museum,” Hispano Suiza Chairman Miguel Suqué Mateu shared.

On the exhibition’s official opening day, the International Federation of Historic Vehicles (FIVA) presented a trophy to the Suqué Mateu Family in recognition of Damián Mateu Bisa as one of the heroes of automotive history. These coveted trophies are given out annually, and the winners automatically become members of the FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame. In Damián Mateu’s memory, Vice President of FIVA Peter Edqvist presented the award to the Suqué Mateu family.