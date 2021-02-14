New Masters Formula Atlantic Plus Series Launches in May

Recently announced, the Masters Formula Atlantic Plus has been created for under 2-liter race cars derived from the pre-1986 era that raced in Formula Super Vee, Formula Atlantic, and/or Formula Two.

This new Masters series will bring together a collection of cars from three historic series that toured across the Atlantic pre-1979 and pre-1986.

The historic Formula Atlantic, Formula Super Vee, and Formula 2 series, starred legendary marques such as Lotus, Brabham, Chevron, March, and Ralt. All these vehicles are to be combined under the new Masters series – Masters Formula Atlantic Plus.

The Masters Formula Atlantic Plus series setup will accommodate 4 × 20-minute sessions for each event. This will incorporate two races, with rolling starts and side-by-side grids.

The first Masters Formula Atlantic Plus race will be held in May at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After one month off the next scheduled race will be held Watkins Glen International in July. The final race event for the Masters Formula Atlantic Plus will be at one of North America’s quickest road race courses, Road America, where drivers can enter into existing run groups.

15-16 May Masters Historic Speed Festival WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 9-11 July Finger Lakes Wine Festival – Masters & HSR Historic Race Weekend Watkins Glen International 15-18 July International WeatherTech Challenge – Road America (as part of existing run groups)

With the Masters Formula Atlantic Plus, the dedicated series will give drivers of these cars fairer competition along with the opportunity to experience racing with additional like-minded drivers.

Entries for this new series are now open with further information available at Masters Historic Racing.

[Source: Masters Historic Racing]