New Koenigsegg Gemera To Shine at Salon Privé

High-performance Swedish sports cars manufacturer, Koenigsegg, announced this week that its world’s first ‘mega GT’ will be making its debut in the UK at this year’s Salon Privé Week.

Koenigsegg will be presenting the all new Gemera, its first four-seater model, that can power four people and their carry on luggage from 0-100kmph in awe-inspiring 1.9 seconds.

The Gemera will be displayed during the week of September 23rd to 26th at Salon Privé at the beautiful surrounding lawns of Blenheim Palace.



The Name ‘Gemera’ takes its name from the Swedish words ‘give more’.

The Sports car has been engineered to provide megacar performance but with a spacious interior for four people, and next-generation environmental technology.

The Koenigsegg Gemera sports a two-litre, three-cylinder engine which is able to run on conventional fuel along with the very latest CO2-neutral renewable fuels.

Designed to be super-efficient, the Gemera three-cylinder engine gives off exceptionally low emissions. The engine co-exists with three electric motors and the combined powertrain gives a total output of 1700bhp, with an immense 3500Nm of torque. It drives through the patented single-gear Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) transmission.

A lightweight 800V battery that has been installed in the Gemera allows the supercar to travel up to 50 kilometers on the battery alone. That combined with the three-cylinder engine gives the Gemera a total range of 1000km at highway cruise speed.

Designed for worldwide homologation, the ground-breaking new model is based around a carbon fibre monocoque and features six smart airbags, stability control, traction control, ABS and ADAS 2.5.

Joining Koenigsegg at Salon Privé will be a long list of other great sports car makes such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lotus and Bugatti.

More information on this magnificent event can be found at Salon Privé.



[Source: Salon Privé]

