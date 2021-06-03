Murray Walker Honoured at Silverstone Classic

The Classic will be honoring the life and times of the respected and renowned Murray Walker OBE.

In March this year, we were sad to hear the news that the passionate 93-year-old broadcasting legend had passed away. As a special tribute, the two of the headline races for Silverstone that feature Formula One cars from the past will be devoted to his memory.

Murrayisms and Funny Moments – Murray Walker. Source: Sully S

The two races will be held on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with the racers vying for the Murray Walker Memorial Trophy for Masters Historic Formula One. The races will be a fitting celebration for the beloved “Voice of Motorsport” as the circuit meant so much to him throughout his extraordinary career.

In 1948, a much younger Walker was present at the very first Grand Prix that Silverstone hosted. Most recently, he was also at the Home of British Motorsport when they filmed a feature for the 70th anniversary of the race at the dedicated Preview Day for The Classic in May 2018. Fellow presenters Mark Webber, Karun Chandhok, and Susie Wolff were also present.

It was then that The Classic’s Event Director Nick Wigley and BBC Top Gear TV’s Tiff Needell presented him with a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award at the Silverstone Wing pitlane.

When he received the award, Walker immediately mentioned the importance of the circuit and his love for the biggest historic motor racing festival in the world.

He shared:

“Silverstone has always meant a heck of a lot to me. I was here in 1948 and have covered just about everything on wheels since then. I’ve seen the circuit grow from a World War 2 bomber base into the fantastic complex that it is today and it’s great to see quite literally hundreds of the amazing cars I’ve seen racing here still competing at The Classic. It’s a unique event and there’s nothing else quite like it in the world.” Murray Walker

Indeed, many of the exquisite cars that Walker praised in period are still able to relive their glory days with their participation at The Classic.

Despite Murray being well-known and beloved for his energetic commentaries on the activities of the tin-top touring cars, he made his name in Formula One. So, it is fitting that the Murray Walker Memorial Trophy for Masters Historic Formula One will showcase an impressive group of 3-liter F1 cars from 1966 to 1985.

The period is arguably the greatest era of the Grand Prix when DFV power and a creative designer would have a chance of winning the Grand Prix races, and of course, these years were also the greatest moments Murray had behind the microphone.

“Everyone in motor sport loved Murray Walker and we really wanted both to celebrate his remarkable career and to thank him for all the fantastic entertainment he provided. It’s fair to say that many of those coming to The Classic owe their love of historic racing to the infectious enthusiasm spread by Murray back in the day. The Murray Walker Memorial Trophy for Masters Historic Formula One will give us all the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to a truly unique and forever cherished personality.” Event Director, Nick Wigley

The two races for the Murray Walker Memorial Trophy form only part of the amazing ‘Greatest Hits’ race-card that were prepared to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Classic that was postponed last summer.

In addition to the showdowns for Grand Prix, Touring, other features include GT, Single-Seater, Pre-War, as well as the more modern Prototype racers.

The three-day event will also feature 60th-anniversary races of two of the prized icons in the UK: the Mini Cooper S and the E-type Jaguar.

The Classic tickets must be purchased in advance with a variety of options available including the camping and hospitality options. Prices for Adult general admission starts at £47, while a three-day weekend ticket costs only £125.

Further details regarding this exciting event can be found on The Classic website.

[Source: The Classic]