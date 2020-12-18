1964 Monte Carlo Rally Tribute Mini Delivered to Paddy Hopkirk

Paddy Hopkirk MBE receives his own Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition MINI

The first deliveries of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition have commenced with Patrick ‘Paddy’ Hopkirk MBE being one of the first to receive a vehicle.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition was created to commemorate his victory at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally behind the wheel of the classic Morris Mini Cooper S Mk1 with only 100 examples to be produced.

“I’m so flattered to have a MINI named in my honor. Motorsport is long behind me now and for my win at the Monte Carlo Rally to be remembered in this way is a great thrill and honor. The designers at MINI have done a wonderful job. They’ve got a lot of the features on it just like the classic Mini I took to victory, with the number 37, the bonnet stripe and the colors – it reminds me of my very lucky days and wonderful memories” Paddy Hopkirk

1964 Monte Carlo Rally – Paddy Hopkirk (IRL), Henry Liddon (ENG). Source: BMWGroup

Mini Cooper S Mk1

Based on the MINI Cooper S 3-Door Hatch, the Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition is available in either automatic or manual transmission. It’s equipped with a 178hp engine which can deliver 280Nm torque and can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 6.7 seconds for the automatic and 6.8 seconds for the manual.

In 1964, Patrick ‘Paddy’ Hopkirk was the first to claim victory with the classic MINI Cooper S number 37 at the Rally. Along with his English co-pilot Henry Liddon, the underdog Hopkirk was victorious against his competitors who were driving units with much greater engine power.

Paddy Dunkirk

“Everybody wanted to win the Monte Carlo Rally, it was a very glamorous event, so when I joined the British Motor Corporation and the Mini came along it surprised the world. It became a David and Goliath with the might of the other car manufacturers spending a fortune to try and win the event. We were beaten by the big American cars down the straights, but we would beat them on the twisty bits! For the Mini to win against really powerful cars, showed just how good it was – it made the car famous.”

For those interested, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is now available and can be ordered at retailers nationwide, priced at £28,200 OTR.

[Source: Mini UK]

