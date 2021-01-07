2021 Masters Historic Racing USA Schedule

The 2021 Masters USA Calendar has been released by Masters Historic Racing and will feature many iconic North American road circuits. Sebring will be hosting the opening of Masters Endurance Legends USA (MEL USA) with Sebring SportsCar Week, a nine-day schedule packed with races that will culminate in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 20.

2020 HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour in HD! – Source: LankyTurtle

Six iconic North American circuits will be included in a nine-round schedule for the Masters US Tour that starts and ends back in Sebring in December. Another exciting addition is the Master’s Formula Atlantic Plus series will be joining the Masters USA ranks at two events in the coming 2021 season.

All the classic North American road racing venues have been included in the 2021 Masters US Calendar with 6 events for Masters Historic Formula One USA (MHFO USA). The MHFO USA event will be open to all F1 cars from 1966 to 1985. There’ll be 8 events for the Masters Endurance Legends USA that will be open to Le Mans/Daytona prototypes and GTs from 1982 to 2016.

The Masters Formula Atlantic Plus is a new series that was created due to the multitude of requests from drivers. It is open to Under 2-liter monoposto cars like Formula Super Vee, Formula Atlantic, and Formula 2 cars.

There will be two classes in the grid, for Pre-79 and Pre-86 cars. These are two trial events for 2021 just to see the support and reaction of the fans before they get a more complete schedule for 202 if it proves successful.

Starting the 2021 season for MEL USA is the invitation from Sebring International Raceway to be part of the support race bill for the Sebring SportsCar Week on March 12-14 at Sebring. Masters will also be hosting its own Festival at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca schedule in early May. It will be a great time for all three US series to have a relaxing 2-day weekend filled with historic racing activities!

For July, fans can expect meetings at two excellent US road circuits, Road America and Watkins Glen. MHFO USA cars, Masters Formula Atlantic Plus, and MEL USA will all get together at the traditional Grand Prix track of Watkins Glen during the Fingers lake Wine Festival.

The weekend after that, they will be heading to Road America for another traditional favorite, the International WeatherTech Challenge with Brian Redman. For this weekend, MHFO USA and MEL USA will get dedicated grids, while Masters Formula Atlantic Plus will be given the chance to join in existing run groups.

In August, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will have both MHFO USA and MEL USA grids as they put together the Monterey Pre-Reunion and the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The 2021 season finale for Masters Historic Formula One USA cars will be in September at the Sonoma Speed Festival.

Rounding off the 2021 Masters USA calendar for Masters Endurance Legends USA are two, classic, season finale meetings in Florida. The first meeting is the October HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour event, with the final event going back to Sebring for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hours.

All entries for the 2021 Season will open in mid January.

Masters Historic Formula One USA 2021 Schedule

Date Location May 15-16 Masters Historic Speed Festival, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca July 9-11 Masters & HSR Historic Race Weekend, Watkins Glen International July 15-18 International WeatherTech Challenge, Road America August 07-08 Monterey Pre-Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca September 23-26 Sonoma Speed Festival, Sonoma Raceway

Masters Endurance Legends USA 2021 Schedule

Date Location March 12-14 Sebring SportsCar Week, Sebring International Raceway May 15-16 Masters Historic Speed Festival, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca July 09-11 Masters & HSR Historic Race Weekend, Watkins Glen International July 15-18 International WeatherTech Challenge, Road America August 07-08 Monterey Pre-Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca August 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca September 23-26 Sonoma Speed Festival, Sonoma Raceway (TBC) October 27-31 HSR Classic 24 Daytona, Daytona International Speedway December 01-05 HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Sebring International Raceway

Masters Formula Atlantic Plus 2021 Schedule

Date Location May 15-16 Masters Historic Speed Festival, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca July 09-11 Masters & HSR Historic Race Weekend, Watkins Glen International July 15-18 International WeatherTech Challenge, Road America (as part of existing Run Groups)

[Source: Masters Historic Racing]

