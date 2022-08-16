Monterey Car Week Hosts Gordon Murray Automotive’s U.S. Debut

The 2022 Monterey Car Week has been chosen by premium British supercar manufacturer Gordon Murray Automotive as the venue for its U.S. debut. Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will be making its appearance at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California.

Starting on August 19, Friday, GMA will be featuring their halo supercar, the T.50, as well as the all-new T.33 coupe supercar. GMA has always made just 100 examples of their highly acclaimed supercars so the highly desirable supercars are also quite rare. The GMA supercars is unmatched in terms of everyday usability, driver-centric focus, or the music of the engine coming from the world’s finest V12; the T.50 Cosworth GMA V12 and the T.33 Cosworth GMA 2 V12.

Executive Chairman Professor Gordon Murray CBE and CEO of Gordon Murray Group Philip Lee will be in a Press Conference to unveil the GMA T.50 and the T.33. It will start at 10:35 PST at the GMA stand at The Quail.

Recently, Gordon Murray Group announced their new permanent home for the North American market. Based in Florida, Gordon Murray Automotive Inc. is an important step in the Group’s international expansion and highlights the company’s goal to provide support for their North American customers.

Gordon Murray Group CEO Philip Lee shared, “As a Group, we are incredibly excited to officially launch Gordon Murray Automotive in America and announce the Gordon Murray Automotive Centre for the North American market. Monterey Car Week is the ultimate event to communicate such an important milestone for our company.”

The Duckhams Ford LM (T.3) has been registered by Gordon Murray Heritage to be part of the Le Mans tribute race at Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway which will be happening on August 20, Saturday. Behind the wheel of the T.3 is four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti MBE.

Gordon Murray designed the heritage racer for Alain de Cadenet in 1972 for Group 5 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The car’s entry to the race is the company’s tribute to Chris Craft and Alain de Cadenet.