McLaren reveals bespoke “3-7-59” paint theme

McLaren Automotive has revealed its most ambitious and exacting bespoke livery ever – the astonishingly complex 3-7-59 Theme. An elaborate paint livery is what celebrates McLaren’s ‘Triple Crown’ motorsport success in winning the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1974, 1984 and 1995 respectively. The anticipated reveal recently took place at luxury motorsport festival, Velocity International, in California, USA, where McLaren continued celebrations marking its founding 60 years ago in September 1963.

Highlights

Flowing artwork takes over 1200 hours to paint and combines more than 20 different paint colors and effects referencing the three Triple Crown races and the winning McLaren cars.

Bespoke crafted interior with additional Triple Crown details complements the exterior livery

Just six cars with variations of the 3-7-59 Theme will be created – all will be examples of the new McLaren 750S, each is unique and all are already sold to customers

Performed by the expert paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the car was showcased on a very special McLaren 750S supercar unveiled today by McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris, McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, and former McLaren F1 driver Derek Bell, who twice competed at 24 Hours of Le Mans in a McLaren F1 GTR. The trio of drivers were joined by Michael McDonagh, Director of MSO and Motorsport at McLaren Automotive.

Comments from McLaren’s CEO

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of McLaren being founded, we of course reflect on our legacy of pushing boundaries, both in motorsport and more recently in supercar and hypercar excellence. The 3-7-59 Theme takes inspiration from both of these areas, as a showcase of extreme performance that pays tribute to our Triple Crown success. The most challenging project ever delivered by McLaren Special Operations is a truly stunning expression of McLaren’s industry-leading paint expertise, on a supercar that sets a new benchmark in its class.” Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

Details

The 3-7-59 Theme takes McLaren’s paint capabilities to new heights, incorporating more than 20 colors to create the car’s striking exterior. To achieve the astonishing depth and detail in each car, paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations have drawn on decades of combined experience and techniques developed to deliver previous one-off customer commissions. The Triple Crown story told by the 3-7-59 Theme begins for the driver before they’ve even entered the car. The key fob wears hand-painted artwork that mimics the multi-colored exterior of the car. The front of the car itself takes inspiration from the white and red livery of the McLaren MP4/2, with that car’s ‘7’ race number worn on the bonnet and subtly integrated into the expressive ‘shattered’ interpretation of the F1 car’s livery.

Both sides of the 3-7-59 Theme are an homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, with its grey color scheme and ‘59’ race number, and even the bright green dot displayed on the car to denote its participation in the GT1 class of the famous 24-hour race. Other exquisite details within the paintwork that recount McLaren’s Triple Crown story include hidden ‘easter eggs’ that reference to the cars that won the races, the selected years that McLaren has been triumphant at a Triple Crown event, and the evolution of McLaren’s logo from the original McLaren Racing crest to the ‘Speedmark’ used today.

Taking inspiration from the McLaren M16D, the rear third of the 3-7-59 Theme is predominantly matched to the orange color of the 1974 Indy 500 winner, but like the race car itself wears the number ‘3’ in blue. On the side featuring the M16D’s race number, the orange paint transitions into the F1 GTR’s grey scheme through a swirling checkered flag effect, painted to perfection with incredible attention to detail. On the other side of the car, a twist has been applied using a new technique developed by MSO: a striking blue ‘splash’ inspired by the color of the race number and created using a vector process bursts across the car. This process uses a scanned splash created on canvas as a template for the paint effect, which is then upscaled. The use of four shades of blue within the splash give it a three-dimensional look, despite remaining completely flush with the surface of the car. The Satin Black ultra-lightweight Vortex alloy wheels shroud alternating brake calipers finished in blue, red, and Le Mans Gold, in a further reference of the three Triple Crown-winning cars.

QR codes included

Beyond the breathtaking craftsmanship exhibited on the 3-7-59’s body, MSO technicians have also included hidden and interactive new features. There are three QR codes within the livery – on the exterior and the interior – each of which provides a live portal to a webpage detailing the car. In a particular light and certain angle, a reflected ‘3-7-59’ motif shines on the bracket housing the LED running lights within the headlight mounting. And at the rear, an electrochromic MSO logo illuminates within the brake light mounted on the underside of the airbrake.

Experimenting with new materials, McLaren has created exterior detailing made from silver leaf. Located on the lower door on both sides of the 750S with 3-7-59 Theme and applied using gilding techniques developed in-house by McLaren to achieve its own desired effect, a Triple Crown logo in silver with a wonderful patina finish is found – one of several special applications of the mark throughout the vehicle.

Interior

Triple Crown logo designs are incorporated into the car’s interior, stitched in McLaren Orange into the headrests of the car’s standard Carbon Fiber Racing Seats and debossed into the center armrest. The seats feature further Triple Crown art that is etched in graphite Alcantara and are finished with white contrast stitching.

The interior is also home to visual carbon fiber door trim painted with the same artwork that features on the seats; a painted 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel rim; and hand-painted extended carbon fiber shift paddles inspired by the red and white ‘shattered’ paintwork adorning the 3-7-59’s nose as a tribute to the McLaren MP4/2.

Fancy Footwork

Even beyond eyesight level, the 3-7-59 wears unique features. The pedals, which are marked with laser etched artwork matching some of the paint details on the exterior of the car, are finished with a ceramic coating and white, black and orange Triple Crown stars. The same stars are painted onto the visual carbon fibre doorsills. A third hidden detail is found once the doors are open – the car’s dedication plaque, which is a unique and special tribute to McLaren’s success in Formula 1 and the Monaco Grand Prix and features a genuine piece of red and white McLaren Formula 1 car carbon fibre bodywork.

To learn more about the astonishing McLaren 750S with 3-7-59 Theme and the incredible efforts that have gone into creating it, go HERE.