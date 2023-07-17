Victory for McLaren Solus GT at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Solus GT earns the best time on McLaren’s 60th anniversary

McLaren Factory Driver Marvin Kirchhöfer blazed to victory on Sunday’s grand finale at the 2023 Festival, in an awe-inspiring run of 45.342 seconds up Goodwood’s 1.16-mile Hillclimb in the Solus GT. This marked the vehicle’s dynamic debut, securing McLaren’s second Festival of Speed Timed Shootout win in three years, following a triumphant run in 2021.

The Solus GT, an automobile originally conceived for the Gran Turismo SPORT video game, was brought to life by McLaren, with a limited run of 25 customer units. Equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine, it generates an impressive 840PS and 650Nm of torque. Its formidable powertrain, combined with a featherweight sub-1,000kg body and superior aerodynamics, culminates in a performance that is nothing short of astounding.

New McLaren 750S supercar also made its public dynamic debut on the Goodwood Hillclimb

The Festival also marked the public dynamic debut of McLaren’s new 750S supercar on the Goodwood Hillclimb. Showcased alongside a Solus GT at McLaren House throughout the Festival, the 750S — the lightest and most potent series-production McLaren — thrilled attendees with its high-speed runs over the weekend.

In the words of Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive, “Victory for the Solus GT in the Timed Shootout Final crowns a milestone Goodwood Festival of Speed for McLaren. Coinciding with 30 years of the Festival, our 60th anniversary celebrations had already seen a Triple Crown tribute at McLaren House and on the Hillclimb and powerful public dynamic debuts for both the Solus GT and the new 750S, and now we have again claimed victory in the Timed Shootout Final – a fantastic achievement by an incredible team.”

