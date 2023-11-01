McLaren 60th anniversary options

McLaren’s 60th-anniversary celebrations will continue into its 60th year by introducing a new range of options available on all newly ordered series-production models. A package of 60th Anniversary-themed individual features, which includes new exterior and interior visual content paying tribute to McLaren’s capture of motorsport’s unofficial ‘Triple Crown’ achievement, is available on GT, Artura and the all-new 750S supercar.

The Triple Crown

A key landmark in McLaren’s six-decade history, the completion of the Triple Crown – consisting of wins in motorsport’s three most prestigious races – came 21 years after McLaren recorded its maiden victory in the Indianapolis 500, in 1974. Triumph at the Monaco Grand Prix – a race McLaren has now won 15 times, a record for any Formula 1 constructor – followed in 1984. The momentous achievement was completed in 1995, with the F1 GTR winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans at what was McLaren’s first entry into the iconic endurance race.

Three exterior paint colors, each one a tribute to the victorious cars that won the Triple Crown for McLaren, are available across the series-production road car line-up. Indy Orange is a new solid color that replicates and modernizes the bright orange shade of the 1974 Indy 500-winning M16D. Another new solid color, Monaco White takes its inspiration from the predominantly white shade of the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix winning MP4/2. The trio of paints is completed by a metallic option called Le Mans Grey, a tribute to the victorious F1 GTR from the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Stripes

In combination with these paint options, Triple Crown Stripes are offered. These painted stripes run up the center of the bonnet and are repeated on the rear wing. This exclusive option will be available to order on 750S models only and will be produced for 60 orders – one for each year of McLaren. A McLaren Triple Crown logo is incorporated at the front, while at the rear each individual year of victory – ‘74, ‘84, and ‘95 – is featured, including intricate artwork. It is finished with a contrasting rear wing underside featuring further Triple Crown branding.

Other exterior enhancements include two new 60th Anniversary brake caliper colors. An Indy Blue paint color is inspired by the Indianapolis 500 win, which matches the blue of the ‘3’ race number worn by the victorious M16D. Le Mans Gold replicates the color of the brake calipers fitted to the legendary McLaren F1 GTR. The new caliper colors are available on 750S, GT and Artura.

Carbon Fiber

Cars ordered with gloss carbon fiber door mirrors can be further specified with a 60th Anniversary ‘Speedy Kiwi’ logo applied to the mirror casings in Orange or Silver. The logo matches the one on a new dedication plaque exclusively designed for cars equipped with 60th Anniversary options.

60th Anniversary interior options include a painted steering wheel center line marker finished in Indy Orange, which is available on cars with a carbon fiber steering wheel specified. The steering wheel marker can be complemented by new extended carbon fibre-painted gearshift paddles, featuring stripes in the McLaren Triple Crown colours.

Personalized plaque

All cars ordered with any 60th Anniversary options will be fitted with a new, brushed aluminum bespoke dedication plaque, featuring a 60th Anniversary logo in McLaren Orange. The logo incorporates a ‘60’ within the famous McLaren ‘Speedy Kiwi’, the badge worn by Bruce McLaren’s racing cars. Any 750S ordered with the Triple Crown Stripes will feature a “1 of 60” marking on the dedication plaque, highlighting the rarity of the specification.

McLaren 60th Anniversary options are available to order across McLaren series-production cars for a year from November 2023. Further details can be found here or at a McLaren retailer.

All content © 2023 McLaren Automotive