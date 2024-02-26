Big Healey – 1963 Austin-Healey Sebring 3000

All right, I suppose I should start off with a confession. I am a mad, keen Austin-Healey enthusiast, and have had one example or another locked away in the garage for over 40 years. In fact, I have been quite taken by anything that was done by the Donald Healey Motor Company (DHMC) from its formation in 1946 right through to the death of Donald Healey in 1988.

That the cars, both Healeys and Austin-Healeys, achieved so much during the 1950s and ’60s is nothing short of amazing, given that they were powered by what were literally heavy, cast iron sedan engines that were really more at home in trucks and taxis.