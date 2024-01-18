Lamborghini Huracán celebrated

Over 25,000 sold

Against the backdrop of autumn colors, the full range of current production Huracán models traveled the Apennine roads from Bologna to Forte dei Marmi: a celebratory drive of the V10 Lamborghini and the model that achieved such outstanding sales results. In its ten-year lifecycle, sales to date have exceeded 25,000 units: a result destined to increase with 2024 production, already fully allocated. As defined by the Lamborghini Cor Tauri strategy, Huracán will later be replaced by a hybrid super sports car.

Royal Royal experience

The journey began with the guests driving the super sports cars to reach Palazzo di Varignana where they enjoyed a dinner on the Royal Train, in the same carriage sent by King Umberto II of Savoy to his future bride Maria Josè of Belgium, on which she joined him at Turin and crossed Italy together during their honeymoon.

The following day, the route through Castel del Rio and the Giogo pass brought the convoy to Villa Campestri, where the extra virgin olive oil tasting briefly interrupted the pleasure of driving, which resumed in the afternoon towards Forte dei Marmi.

Diner at Andrea Bocelli’s Villa

The dinner at Villa Alpebella, currently owned by the Bocelli family, who have just completed its restoration, was the most exclusive moment of the tour, welcomed by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, his wife Veronica, and his son Matteo.

The following morning, the visit to the Valsora white marble quarry and the stop at the Taverna dello Scoiattolo within the Cioccorally route, continued to underline the perfect combination of the uniqueness of the V10 Lamborghini with the unique tour experience, which ended in Sant’Agata Bolognese after crossing the Abetone pass.

A variety of weapons

The Huracáns used in the tribute tour included the Huracán EVO Spyder (640 HP, 4WD), Huracán Sterrato (610 HP, 4WD), Huracán Tecnica, and Huracán STO (640 HP, 2WD), all in unique Ad Personam specifications highlighting the individuality of each car.

Gallery