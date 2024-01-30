Car of The Day: 1991 Lamborghini LM002

Starting as a project aimed at developing a high-performance off-road vehicle for military use, the final model slated to go into production with the name LM002 was first unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in 1986.

At the time of its launch the LM002, a completely different car from any other available on the market, was absolutely cutting-edge in its forms and performance, similar to those of Lamborghini’s super sports cars. It featured a 5167 cc engine delivering 450 HP at 6800 rpm, excellent off-road capabilities and a design highlighting powerful lines. A total of 300 units were produced between 1986 and 1992.

With a body made of aluminum and fiber glass, equipped with all-wheel drive, two-speed transfer- case with central locking differential and able to tackle slopes up to 120%, the LM002 was the first Super SUV in history. This achievement was reaffirmed by the current Lamborghini Urus, the direct heir of the LM002 and the first super SUV to be mass-produced.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s