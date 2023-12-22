Lamborghini Urus S tackles the desert sand with grace

The magical Omani culture and landscapes coupled with five-star luxury and unique experiences shaped the Lamborghini Esperienza Avventura in Oman, which welcomed an exclusive group of guests from across Europe. Each of the four-day tours started with guests arriving in Muscat and a stay at the first of three venues, starting with the renowned beach resort The Chedi.

Let’s get started

Commencing with a welcome dinner on the seaside at the celebrated five-star coastal venue, guests departed the Chedi next morning in one of eight Urus S reserved for them, accompanied by three Lamborghini professional drivers and support vehicles to cover more than 330 km during the first day. After a coffee break on a cliff facing the white sands of Fins beach, the Urus S tackled challenging rugged areas away from the roads heading up the Hajar mountains, with a lunch break at the 1500m-high Salmah Plateau with its traditional villages, underground caves and tombs. The tour then headed onwards to the endless dunes of Wahiba Sands for a night of exclusive desert glamping, where guests were welcomed by a local Omani Bedouin band and experienced a traditional dinner under the stars of the desert.

Day 2

The second day of driving saw the tour pause for a mid-morning sojourn at Wadi Indam Natural Park, considered one of the biggest rivers in the entire Sultanate, before heading to the 17th century town of Nizwa, an important stronghold in Omani history, where participants could visit the ancient fort and the Imam’s castle. The Super SUV proved its unrivalled abilities to all as it chewed up road miles and tackled sand and rough terrains, arriving for lunch in the ruined village of Birkat Al Mouz amidst its date and banana plantations. The last stage of 280 km’s driving through captivating landscapes led guests to the exclusive Alila Jabal Akhdar hotel, perched on a clifftop over 2000 meters above sea level. The dinner took place on a deck with a breathtaking vista over the surrounding canyon accompanied by the sound of a local oud player.

Day 3

On their final day clients departed to drive 200 km-plus back towards The Chedi, Muscat and they waded the river Wadi Dabaun in the Urus S, that had so capably taken them in versatile luxury across 821 km of varied terrains. Authentic and exclusive experiences combined with insights into Omani culture, characterized by a great hospitality, the Lamborghini guests left Oman full of memories of such a diverse country and of Urus S that had delivered so many unique and memorable driving emotions and experiences.

All Content © 2023 Lamborghini Automobili SpA

Previous Lamborghini Esperienza