Lamborghini unveils Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario

At the World Finals 2023, Lamborghini is unveiling the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario, an exemplary Lamborghini Ad Personam Opera Unica celebrating a decade of Squadra Corse and the bond between the road range and world of Lamborghini motorsport with an original performance kit and a dedicated livery.

“The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is not only a tribute to our racing division Squadra Corse,” commented Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, “but a concrete demonstration of how experience gained in motorsport can be effectively transferred to the road product, enhancing performance and driving pleasure. We firmly believe that motorsport is the most technically sophisticated and challenging test bed, and Squadra Corse’s know-how is a valuable asset that deserves to be highlighted on unique models and limited road series with a racing vocation.”

New livery

The livery is inspired by the Lamborghini SC63, the hybrid prototype of the Hypercar/GTP class that the brand will field in the world’s most prestigious endurance races in the 2024 racing season, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. The colors chosen for the two-tone livery are Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black), combined with a tricolor band that runs entirely across the “contango” and roof.

Squadra Corse

Both doors sport the “Squadra Corse 10° Anniversario” logo to celebrate Lamborghini’s Motorsport division, which boasts three consecutive GTD class wins in the 24 Hours at Daytona and more than 50 titles overall in the GT3 category. The Squadra Corse logo is featured on the rear fin of the Huracán STO that extends from the air-scoop to the opposite edge of the rear hood.

Carbon Fiber package

The car also mounts a full carbon fiber package with a Rosso Mars (red) stripe that encompasses the entire bodywork and gives the STO SC 10° Anniversario an even sportier look.

Interior

The interior trim was selected specifically for track use. The sport seats are upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara with Verde Fauns (green) stitching and fitted with four-point seat belts, and an aluminum roll bar protects the car’s occupants. The interior configuration is completed with a carbon fiber floor covering and an exclusive plaque, also made of carbon fiber, placed on the rear firewall that certifies the car’s uniqueness.

The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is the first road-legal vehicle that Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse engineers, based on their know-how developed over ten years of experience on the racetracks, have created a performance kit for intending to improve dynamic qualities and performance on the track.

Performance Upgrades

New front carbon fiber flicks mounted on the bonnet, which work together with a rear wing with an angle three degrees higher than the production model to increase the car’s downforce both front and rear.

Racing-derived shock absorbers that replace the standard active components. The dampers are four-way adjustable, with rebound/compression at both high and low frequencies.

New tires developed ad hoc in collaboration with Bridgestone based on a new compound ensuring optimum performance and durability lap after lap.

Akrapovic titanium exhaust that accentuates the sound of the Sant’Agata Bolognese V10 on all frequencies.

