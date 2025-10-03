Hispano Suiza’s “Manifesto of No”

Since its birth, Hispano Suiza has remained true to its family essence. Miguel Suqué Mateu, great-grandson of Damián Mateu, carried that torch and led the company’s rebirth in 2019 with the same determination his great-grandfather and Birkigt had when they founded the brand in 1904. Under his leadership, Hispano Suiza captured the attention of the entire industry when it unveiled the Carmen, a fully electric hypercar, handcrafted in Spain, featuring competition-derived technology and developed on the racetrack by racing engineers. In just a few years, that initial project evolved into two further models that took the world by storm: the Carmen Boulogne and the Carmen Sagrera—tributes to the brand’s racing heritage and to the Hispano Suiza factory in La Sagrera (Barcelona), respectively.

Center Stage

This unprecedented bet in Spain placed Hispano Suiza at the center of the international stage. It allowed it to shine at the world’s most prestigious Concours d’Elegance events, such as Pebble Beach in California or Salon Privé in the UK, as well as at the mecca of motorsport: the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There, its cars have shared the stage with the great icons of automotive history, proving that the brand still preserves the innovative and daring spirit that defined it from the beginning.

Never Give Up

The era led by Miguel Suqué Mateu symbolizes the continuity of a philosophy that transcends generations: the determination never to give up. That same conviction guided his great-grandfather and Marc Birkigt in 1904 when they decided to found Hispano Suiza to create automobiles that stood out for their elegance, comfort, and technical capabilities—cars that became instant favorites with the high society of the time. Today, 121 years later, that philosophy remains the guiding light for the company’s future.

With the “Manifesto of No,” Hispano Suiza wanted to reclaim the spirit of courage in the face of those who doubted its bold ideas or advised it at some point to ‘hit the brakes’. Through an emotional video filmed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the brand reminds its followers that “No” does not mean giving up—quite the opposite: it is an invitation to dream bigger, to persevere, and to find paths no one has dared to walk before. Because when giving up is not an option, the results can be as extraordinary as Hispano Suiza’s automobiles themselves.

Miguel Suqué Mateu

This text is also a tribute to Miguel Suqué Mateu, Chairman of Hispano Suiza and great-grandson of Damián Mateu, who passed away on June 15th earlier this year. His legacy will live on in every step the company takes, inspiring the creation of vehicles distinguished by their design, elegance, and technical capabilities that continue to amaze the world.

Manifesto of No

No

What a word

Have you ever thought about what happens when you say “No”?

You have an idea and they tell you:

It can’t be done. It’s never been done before

And what do you do?

You ignore them completely

And you keep going

Because they won’t convince you

“No” is only two letters

but they are also enough to find a thousand untrodden paths

To continue where others give up

“No” is a vision

A commitment to your ideas.

“No” is embracing excellence—not just for a second

but for more than a century.

“No” is challenging yourself

and walking alone into the unknown

It’s a silent challenge

far from the noise and the opinions of others

When you say No

it’s only you that matters

in the search for the perfect lap.

And maybe,

thanks to the fact that one day we said No,

we are still here today

And No,

we are not going to stop.

You understand me, don’t you?

