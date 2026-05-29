Lotus Elan SE M100, photo compliments of Lotus Cars.
Lotus Elan SE M100, photo compliments of Lotus Cars.
Lotus

Not Your Father’s Elan

1991 Lotus Elan SE M100

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By: J. Michael Hemsley

In the press release for the 1991 Lotus Elan SE M100, Ronald L. Foster, President and CEO of Lotus Cars USA, Inc., said, about their new model, “We knew that we didn’t want a replica of a ‘60s car.  Rather, we wanted a ‘90s Elan that would set innovative new standards as were established by its predecessor.”  What they produced was certainly not a replica of the Lotus Elan of the 1960s; it was the best-handling front-wheel-drive sports car ever built.

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Sports Car Digest
Sports Car Digest is composed of writers and photographers from around the world, all focused upon providing authoritative content and commentary and stunning images to our audience of historic car enthusiasts. Many of our contributors choose to be anonymous, so we use this author account to share their stories and amazing photography.
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