Breaking: Lotus Emira 420 Sport

Lotus today unveiled the Emira 420 Sport, positioning it as the most powerful, lightest and most aerodynamically advanced version of the Emira to date. Sitting at the top of the Emira range, the new model has been engineered to deliver sharper performance on both road and track, while reinforcing the brand’s long-standing focus on agility, responsiveness, and driver engagement.

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 420PS, the Emira 420 Sport accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186mph. Equipped with the optional Lightweight Handling Pack, the car weighs 25kg less than the Emira Turbo and generates an additional 25kg of downforce. Lotus says a series of aerodynamic revisions improves cooling efficiency and track capability without increasing drag. The company also confirmed the introduction of a removable tinted glass roof panel for the Emira range, now available across all variants.

More performance, reduced weight

At the heart of the Emira 420 Sport is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 420PS and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission designed to provide faster acceleration and improved in-gear responsiveness. The optional Lightweight Handling Pack is designed to enhance agility and driver feedback. It adds two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust system, a lithium-ion battery, carbon fiber components, and a dedicated Lotus Track Performance app that can measure and record lap times.

Upgraded aerodynamic and cooling

The Emira 420 Sport receives a range of exterior revisions intended to improve airflow and cooling performance. Updates include a redesigned front splitter, revised front vents, extended side sills, larger air intakes, a lip spoiler, and a louvered tailgate. According to Lotus, airflow to the outboard radiators increases by 15 percent, while airflow to the central radiator improves by 14 percent. Brake cooling efficiency rises by 10 percent and exhaust valve airflow improves by 30 percent. The changes are designed to provide more consistent performance under demanding driving conditions, particularly on the track. Lotus added that several of the styling revisions subtly reference the company’s heritage, drawing inspiration from models such as the Esprit Turbo.

Chassis and driver focus engagement

The Emira 420 Sport builds on Lotus’ established reputation for steering precision and chassis balance. A 5 mm reduction in ride height, combined with revised suspension tuning and high-performance tires, is intended to deliver greater control and feedback. The car retains Lotus’ bonded-aluminum chassis and double-wishbone suspension, balancing ride comfort with handling precision. Electro-hydraulic power steering continues to provide detailed feedback to the driver.

Inside, the cabin has been developed to support both everyday road driving and track-focused use. Features include 12-way adjustable seats, a driver-oriented cockpit layout, and intuitive controls. New carbon fiber gearshift paddles and revised haptic feedback systems have also been introduced to enhance driver interaction.

Enhanced personalization

Lotus is expanding personalization options for the Emira 420 Sport with the addition of an optional exterior carbon fiber pack. The package includes carbon fiber finishes for the front splitter, side sills, wheel arch vents, side pods, rear spoiler, and diffuser surround. Customers can also choose from nine wheel designs and finishes, including new 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels finished in satin dark grey. The exterior color palette now spans 16 options. Exclusive to the Emira 420 Sport is Tangelo Orange, a vivid new paint finish that continues Lotus’ tradition of distinctive orange hues.

Two new interior option packs are also available:

1) The Carbon Fiber Pack introduces carbon fiber detailing for the driver display surround, steering wheel center spoke, and seat-back logo surround.

2) The Hand Painted Pack incorporates Tangelo Orange highlights throughout the cabin, including the center console, steering wheel spoke, gear lever inner section, and air vent surrounds.

Exhilarating open-air driving from Lotus

For the first time, Lotus is offering a removable tinted glass roof panel on the Emira. Inspired by the Esprit, the panel can be quickly removed and stored behind the seats in a protective bag, allowing drivers to alternate between coupé and open-top driving configurations. Lotus said the underlying vehicle architecture ensures that adding the roof system does not compromise dynamic performance. The feature is now available across the entire Emira line-up.

Pricing and availability

The Emira 420 Sport is available to order now, with customer deliveries expected to begin in August 2026.

Country MRSPS starting price*

Europe €129,900

United Kingdom £105,900

United States $122,900

Above contents © 2026 Lotus Cars Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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