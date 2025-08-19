2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Under cool and unusually clear skies, the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance emerged with all the prestige and reverence one has come to expect. Since 1950, it has been the cornerstone of the world’s foremost celebration of the automobile, now referred to as Monterey Car Week. With the Pacific Ocean as its border, the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Course became “center stage” for 229 automobiles (55 international entries from 22 countries and 174 US entries). Would a Preservation Class entry win this year’s Best of Show like last year’s unrestored Bugatti? While the event’s telecast shows a stunning, picturesque backdrop, one needs to “walk the lawns” to experience the essence of this world-class gathering. Armed with enthusiasm and a Leica camera, Sports Car Digest was on the ground searching for this year’s winner. Let the journey begin…