Ferrari Unveils the Luce: The Prancing Horse’s First All-Electric Car Is Here

After months of teases, staged reveals and carefully managed anticipation, Ferrari has finally shown the world the Luce, its first fully electric production car. The buildup was long. The payoff is genuinely surprising.

Ferrari chose Rome for the occasion, and not by accident. On this date in 1947, Franco Cortese won the Gran Premio di Roma in a Ferrari 125 S, giving the young Maranello marque its first ever racing victory. Seventy-nine years later, the company returned to the city to open what it is calling a new chapter entirely. The venue was the Vela di Calatrava, a dramatic architectural set piece that suited the mood.

Today’s reveal was the third and final act of a launch Ferrari stretched across three continents. The powertrain was unveiled in Maranello in October 2025, the interior and name were shown in San Francisco in February 2026, and Rome got the exterior. The slow drip was clearly calculated to get people used to the idea of an electric Ferrari before they had to look at one.

It Looks Different

Nothing could have quite prepared you for this. Ferrari handed the exterior and interior design to LoveFrom, the firm led by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, the duo responsible for some of Apple’s most recognisable products. It is the first time Ferrari has gone outside its own design centre for a production car, and the results make that decision impossible to miss.

The Luce is a four-door, five-seat grand tourer with a smooth, almost aeronautical silhouette. At 197.9 inches it is actually two inches longer than the Purosangue, though at 60.8 inches high it sits about two inches lower. The cabin sits far forward within an all-aluminium body, the doors open from the centre and there is a liftgate at the rear. The headlights and taillights illuminate from dark panels. The windshield wipers park upright against the A-pillars. Aerodynamics were clearly a priority, and Ferrari claims a drag coefficient lower than any previous road car it has built.

The interior is likely to prove far less divisive than the exterior. Physical switchgear is back on the steering wheel, replacing the touchpads that frustrated Purosangue owners. Two manettino dials sit on the wheel, one for chassis settings and one for the powertrain. A modestly sized central touchscreen can pivot toward the driver or the passenger, and there is a second screen at the rear of the centre console for those in the back. The instrument cluster uses three metal-ringed digital dials that move with the steering column. It all feels considered and deliberate, less tech showroom than cockpit.

The Numbers

The four synchronous permanent-magnet motors are heavily rear-biased. The front pair produces 282 horsepower, the rear two pump out 831 horsepower and total output comes in at 1,035 horsepower, more than any other road-going Ferrari to date. Ferrari says the Luce will reach 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and 124 mph in 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 193 mph. A launch mode, activated via a pull handle in the overhead console, unlocks an additional 54 horsepower on top of that.

Power comes from a 122 kWh structural battery pack designed and built entirely in-house. The 800-volt architecture supports charging at up to 350 kW, and Ferrari estimates a range of 330 miles on the European WLTP standard, which would translate to roughly 280 miles under EPA methodology.

As for the sound, Ferrari resisted the obvious temptation to pipe in a recorded V12 and instead developed a patented system that captures and amplifies noise from inside the rear axle. The result is a soundtrack that reflects what the car is actually doing mechanically. The e-manettino governs the volume, with Performance mode delivering maximum aural feedback and Range keeping things quiet.

What It Costs and What It Means

The Luce goes on sale in Europe later this year at around 550,000 euros, roughly $640,000 at current rates. U.S. deliveries are not expected until the second quarter of 2027, and American pricing has not been confirmed.

Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann put it simply at the Rome reveal: “We are expanding what Ferrari can be, not losing what Ferrari is.” Whether buyers agree remains to be seen. Lamborghini recently cancelled its planned EV after its CEO reported buyer interest was “close to zero.” McLaren and Aston Martin have both pulled back from earlier electric commitments. Ferrari has gone the other direction entirely, and it has bet big.

Read the full press release here.

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