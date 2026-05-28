Bugatti Unveils One-Off W16 Mistral ‘Le Retour du Jeune Prince’

Bugatti has unveiled a one-of-a-kind W16 Mistral created through its bespoke Sur Mesure program, blending hypercar performance with literary inspiration. Named “Le Retour du Jeune Prince” (“The Return of the Young Prince”), the open-top roadster was commissioned by a Bugatti collector whose own book, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince, served as the creative foundation for the project.

Developed in collaboration with Bugatti’s design team in Molsheim, the car draws heavily on themes of the moon, earth and stars. A unique copper-and-bronze metallic finish was created to evoke lunar light, while gold accents, copper brake calipers and bespoke detailing enhance the car’s visual identity. Silver stars are hand-applied across the rear bodywork, and a hidden illustration of the prince and the fox is revealed when the air brake is deployed.

Inside, the celestial theme continues throughout the cabin, where Terre d’Or and Driftwood leather are paired with embroidered moon and star motifs. Constellation-inspired stitching appears throughout the interior, while carbon-fiber inlays reinforce the handcrafted aesthetic. One of the most distinctive elements is a sculpted silver rose housed within the gear selector.

By combining custom colors, intricate craftsmanship and deeply personal storytelling, the W16 Mistral “Le Retour du Jeune Prince” showcases the full potential of Bugatti’s bespoke customization division. The result is not simply a bespoke hypercar, but a rolling work of art that reflects its owner’s imagination as much as Bugatti’s design expertise.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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