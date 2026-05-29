Bizzarrini Centenario Edition

2026 marks one hundred years since the birth of Giotto Bizzarrini, the virtuoso engineer whose genius defined an era of Italian motorsport. To honor this milestone, Bizzarrini is proud to reveal for the first time the Centenario Edition of the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, a continuation of the most iconic car to bear his name.

Drawn by the hand of Giorgetto Giugiaro, the 5300 GT’s elegant, flowing lines need little embellishment. The Centenario Edition is finished in deep gloss black paint, a deliberate choice that strips away distraction and allows the predatory stance of this Le Mans class-winning race car to speak for itself. The result is among the most visually striking examples produced in the limited Revival series.

Beneath that commanding exterior, the Centenario Edition remains faithful to the engineering principles of the original 5300 GT. A lightweight single-piece composite body over a steel frame, independent rear suspension to Giotto’s innovative Corsa specification, all-round disc brakes, and a period-specific 5,300cc V8 producing over 400 horsepower combine to deliver a power-to-weight ratio that rivals a modern supercar. Every car in the Revival series is constructed with required components to FIA Appendix K regulations, race-ready, and entirely hand-built.

The Centenario Edition will be on display this weekend at Fuori Concorso, from 16th – 17th May at Villa Grumello, Lake Como, Italy. It marks the final car of the Revival series as Bizzarrini closes this chapter in its history and looks ahead to its most significant moment yet: the upcoming launch of the first all-new Bizzarrini production model since the 1960s.

In addition, Bizzarrini is also announcing an official registry program. Fabbrica Bizzarrini will invite collectors to officially register their vehicles directly with the brand. The three pillars of the program include registration, authentication and restoration. Further details of the program will be available in due course, for now owners are encouraged to register their interest and their original vehicle by contacting Bizzarrini directly at [email protected].

Above contents © 2026 Bizzarrini reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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