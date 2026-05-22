Capricorn 01 Zagato Tutto Rosso Hypercar

German engineering specialist capricorn GROUP unveiled a striking new interpretation of its capricorn 01 Zagato hypercar last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como. The one-off model introduces the “Tutto Rosso” specification — a bespoke, customer-commissioned version of the car that represents the boldest visual statement yet from the project.

Translated from Italian as “all red,” Tutto Rosso is more than a paint choice. It reflects a design philosophy in which nearly every visible element of the vehicle — from the exterior bodywork to the cockpit materials and structural components — is finished in a deep red hue. The result is an immersive monochromatic aesthetic intended to unify design, craftsmanship and engineering into a single expression.

Although created for a private client, the car also plays a role in capricorn’s wider development and validation program ahead of planned series production in 2026.

The concept draws heavily from the tradition of Italian coachbuilt racing cars of the early 1930s, a period closely tied to Zagato’s lightweight motorsport heritage. The styling references the dramatic all-red endurance racers of the era, including Zagato-bodied Alfa Romeo 6C competition cars, where monochrome finishes became synonymous with both speed and emotion. In the capricorn 01 Zagato Tutto Rosso, that historic philosophy has been reinterpreted through modern materials and engineering techniques.

Approximately 95 percent of the vehicle’s visible surfaces are finished in red, with only select technical components — including the pedals and shift gate — left in contrasting finishes where functionality takes precedence.

“Projects such as the capricorn 01 Zagato Tutto Rosso are not driven by styling alone,” said Robertino Wild, CEO of capricorn. “They challenge us to rethink how materials, engineering and aesthetics interact at every level of the car. When a customer approaches us with a vision like this, it becomes an opportunity to push our own capabilities further, not only in terms of design, but in how we industrialize and validate such an extreme configuration as part of our development program.”

Delivering the Tutto Rosso concept required an extensive re-engineering effort across nearly every part of the vehicle. With around 85 percent of the car produced in-house, capricorn’s teams developed bespoke solutions throughout, including a red-tinted carbon-fiber monocoque — a technically demanding process given the structural and cosmetic requirements of exposed composite materials.

Engineers also faced limitations in high-temperature areas such as the exhaust system, where durability and performance requirements ultimately overruled the all-red brief. Those compromises, the company says, highlight the engineering-first approach behind the project.

Inside, the hypercar continues the same theme with extensive use of red Connolly leather and Alcantara, creating a cabin designed to reinforce the car’s singular identity while maintaining the craftsmanship expected of a hand-built halo car.

Compared with earlier development cars, the Tutto Rosso specification introduces a dramatically different visual character while also incorporating a substantial number of technical refinements and engineering updates. As with previous prototypes, the car remains fully operational and will continue to support capricorn’s ongoing testing and calibration program.

The capricorn 01 Zagato itself is a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive hypercar equipped with a manual transmission and designed to deliver what the company describes as a pure analog driving experience. Production will be limited to just 19 coupes, with only a handful of build allocations still available for selected clients.

Further technical specifications and production details remain unchanged from previous announcements.

Above contents © 2026 Capricorn Group, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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