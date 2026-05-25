Renault 5 Turbo 3E Heading to Goodwood

Renault is set to make a major statement at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a high-voltage display of new electric performance and future-focused mobility, led by the UK dynamic debut of the striking Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

The French brand will use the four-day event in West Sussex to showcase a trio of headline-grabbing electric models, including the upcoming Renault Twingo E-Tech electric and the Renault 4 E-Tech electric ‘plein sud’, complete with its retractable electric canvas roof.

Stealing the spotlight will be the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which is scheduled to tackle the famous Goodwood hillclimb in front of an expected crowd of more than 250,000 spectators. The new model marks the latest evolution of Renault’s reborn performance icon, blending retro-inspired styling with extreme electric performance.

Inspired by the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 of the 1980s, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E transforms the classic hot hatch formula into what Renault describes as a “mini-supercar.” Power comes from a pair of rear-mounted in-wheel electric motors producing 555 hp and an astonishing 4,800 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going Renault ever built.

Technical data sheet

Dimensions and weight

Length: 4.08 m

Width: 2.03 m

Height: 1.38 m

Wheelbase: 2.57 m

Ground clearance: 118 mm

Weight: 1,450 kilos

Platform

Tailor-made electric platform

800 volt architecture

Powertrain and battery

Electric in-wheel motors at the rear 2 x 200 kW (540 hp / 4,800 Nm)

70 kWh lithium-ion battery

WLTP range of up to 400 km

Chargers

11 kW AC bidirectional (AC charge time 0-100 %: 8 hours)

350 kW DC (DC charge time 15-80 %: 15 min)

Performance

0 to 100 km/h: < 3.5 sec

Top speed: 270 km/h (on track)

Despite its compact dimensions, the carbon-bodied machine delivers supercar-level pace. Renault claims a 0-62 mph time of under 3.5 seconds, while the lightweight construction keeps overall weight to approximately 1,450 kg.

The car also introduces advanced charging technology to Renault’s performance line-up. Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E supports ultra-fast 330 kW charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 15 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. Its 70 kWh battery is expected to deliver a driving range of more than 400 km, pending final homologation.

Goodwood will mark the first time the production-ready version has appeared dynamically in the UK, following earlier concept appearances at the Festival of Speed that drew attention for the car’s dramatic styling and drift-oriented character.

Production of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be limited to 1,980 individually numbered examples — a nod to the launch year of the original Renault 5 Turbo. Prices will start from £140,000, with buyers able to extensively personalize their cars through a wide range of exterior liveries, materials and interior finishes.

“Renault 5 Turbo 3E embodies the boldness and spirit of innovation that have always defined Renault,” said Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand. “By reinventing the legendary Renault 5 Turbo for the electric era, we have created something truly unique: a mini-supercar that combines spectacular performance with cutting-edge electric technology.”

Alongside the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the company will also present the Renault Twingo E-Tech electric in motion for the first time in the UK. Designed as an affordable city EV, the compact model aims to broaden access to electric mobility while maintaining the playful personality associated with previous Twingo generations.

Finished in bright green paint and featuring wide-set headlights, the model has already earned the nickname “le frog.” Renault says the new Twingo combines compact proportions with everyday usability and modern technology, targeting a starting price below £20,000.

The Twingo E-Tech electric is expected to offer up to 163 miles of WLTP range from its LFP battery pack and 60 kW electric motor. Features such as One Pedal driving and the OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in are designed to make urban driving simpler and more intuitive.

Visitors to the Renault stand will also get a closer look at the Renault 4 E-Tech electric ‘plein sud’, fitted with an electrically operated opening canvas roof. Controlled either by voice command or at the touch of a button, the roof opens to reveal an 80 x 92 cm opening while retaining acoustic insulation and weather sealing when closed.

Completing the display is the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the award-winning production EV that revives one of Renault’s most recognizable nameplates for the modern era. Renault says the model combines distinctive retro styling with agile handling, rapid charging capability and a WLTP driving range of up to 252 miles.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July at Goodwood House in West Sussex.

Above contents © 2026 Renault, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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