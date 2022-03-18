Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance Honors Iconic Route 66

Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, the world’s longest continually running concours, is celebrating its 66th year anniversary. As part of the celebration on June 26, they have announced that they will be honoring the iconic Route 66 with special dedicated classes at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame.

The 2022 Concours will have special displays that include: Modified European Sports Cars Through 1987, Shocking Classics Through 1987, Ferrari-Powered Cars, Important Bay Area Cars Through 1987, Shelby 60th Anniversary, Yellow Cars, and Cars of Route 66.

There will also be more than 20 judged classes of “Automobiles of Distinction” which will include CCCA Approved Classics, American Pre- and Post-War, American Sporting Cars Through 1987, American Muscle Cars, two Ferrari classes, two imported sports car classes, Vintage Motorcycles, Japanese cars, two Rolls-Royce and Bentley classes, vintage hot rods, a preservation class, imported passenger and touring cars, arcane and rare cars, and vintage race cars.

Concours Chairman Glen Egan shared, “In celebrating our 66th year, we felt it was an ideal time to honor both the legendary cars and lifestyle that are historically associated with an icon of American automobile culture: Route 66. Guests will have an opportunity to get an up-close look at perfectly restored examples of many of the incredible vehicles that could be found traversing the country on the “Mother Road in its prime”.”

The Concours was founded back in 1956 and from the beginning, they have presented extremely rare automobiles from every genre and marque. The beautiful 18th fairway of the Crystal Springs Golf Course has housed all forms of automobiles from hot rods to muscle cars and sports cars, motorcycles to elegant classic luxury models.

On Friday, the Concours will start at an exclusive, private vintage car club in a historic building in Burlingame with a “Start Your Engines” kick-off party. Festivities will continue on Saturday with the annual Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance road rally which will drive through Bay Area’s most stunning back roads and scenic vistas. They will stop at a private car collector’s estate for lunch. The event will culminate with the much-awaited Concours d’Elegance on Sunday.

Tickets for all three events: Start Your Engines, Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance, and Concours d’Elegance are now available through their website.

Title sponsors for the event include Franklin Templeton Investments and Fiduciary Trust International and Kerns Fine Jewelry. Additional sponsors include The Putnam Automotive Group, Courseco Inc., Bonhams, The Candy Store, and Highway One Classic Automobiles.