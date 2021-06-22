2021 Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance to Honor BMW and Ford

Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance has announced that Glen Egan, lifelong collector car enthusiast, is its new chairman. In addition, it was also stated that BMW and Ford are to be featured marques for the 2021 event that is scheduled for July 18.

Mr. Egan is a passionate lifelong Italian sports car enthusiast who has spent the better of 10 years restoring a 1987 Fiat X/19. In addition, he is an enormous motorsports enthusiast, participating in amateur motorcycle and kart racing, and for the last decade, he has sponsored the go-kart championships at Sonoma Raceway. Since 2015, Mr. Egan has also managed logistics for the Concours.

The 2021 Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance will be showcasing some dedicated classes for the iconic BMW and Ford brands, in addition to special displays from the two marques as well.

The Concours will be displaying more than a dozen additional “Automobiles of Distinction” groupings which will feature CCCA Approved Classics, American Pre- and Post-War, American Sporting Cars Through 1987, American Muscle Cars, two Ferrari classes, Vintage Motorcycles, Japanese cars, two imported sports car classes, two Rolls-Royce and Bentley classes, a preservation class, Shelby GTs, vintage hot rods, imported passenger and touring cars, station wagons, arcane and rare cars, and vintage race cars.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate our featured marques, with incredible displays including everything from the iconic BMW M1 to a vividly futuristic Ford Thunderbird concept car. Since last year’s Concours was canceled due to the pandemic, we’re eagerly looking forward to the kick-off gathering, Saturday road tour, and the Concours on Sunday.” Glen Egan

The Concours was founded in 1956 and presents exceptionally rare automobiles in practically every genre and marque; from sports cars to hot rods and muscle cars, all set on the gorgeous 18th fairway of the Crystal Springs Golf Course.

The 2021 Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance will wrap up an exciting weekend of festivities with a kick-off party displaying 40 vintage and classic vehicles on display in a historic building in Burlingame.

The 2021 Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance road rally will start on Saturday, where they will adventure around the Bay Area’s most beautiful back roads and scenic vistas led by police escort. The parade will end at a private estate for lunch.

Tickets for all three events are available at the Concours website.