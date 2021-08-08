BooksEtceterini

Grand Prix History Books

By Nick Dellison

When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left, I buy food and clothes. – Desiderius Erasmus

Vintage Motorsport Books

The vintage books displayed below are for the most part used and no longer in print. These are the same books that form the basis of the Grand Prix History Library and the links provided should assist you in obtaining similar copies. As with any used book purchase please read all descriptions carefully and “good luck hunting!”.

 
           
Mercedes-Benz W196Two Summers offers a fresh, revealing and highly personal window into the culture of Grand Prix racing as it was during the 1954 and 1955 championships. The core of this book is devoted to individual portraits of the twelve races that comprised the 1954-55 seasons in which the W 196 R participated. Of those races, Fangio won seven and Moss won two.

With its carefully-crafted observations and conclusions, given added drama by its richly-detailed illustrations, there are numerous examples of the energy and dynamic nature of these racing seasons Ã¢?? not the least being abundant evidence that Fangio was indeed the ultimate master of the art and science of racing a Grand Prix automobile, and that the W 196 R was the instrument with which he honed his skills. This book captures the decisive moments when victory – hanging in the balance – was tilted towards Fangio by his own steady hand on the wheel and iron discipline. The W 196 R’s racing days may be long gone, but it remains a shining star of Mercedes-Benz’ participation in motor sport heritage events worldwide. It’s this timeless appeal of the W196R that gives this book its vitality, charm and enduring attraction.

Buy from Amazon
           
Brian Redman: Daring Drivers, Deadly Tracks by Brian Redman, Jim Mullen
Buy from AmazonBrian Redman: Daring Drivers, Deadly Tracks
by Brian Redman, Jim Mullen		 1967: Chris Amon, Scuderia Ferrari and a Year of Living Dangerously by John Julian
Buy from Amazon1967: Chris Amon, Scuderia Ferrari
and a Year of Living Dangerously by John Julian		 The Brothers Rodriguez by Carlos Eduardo Jalife-Villalon
Buy from AmazonThe Brothers Rodriguez
by Carlos Eduardo Jalife-Villalon
           
The Art of the Formula 1 Race Car - 2017Dive into 16 months of the most beautiful and successful Formula 1 race cars in history.

Art of the Formula 1 Race Car 2017 presents some of the most beautiful and successful Formula 1 race cars in history, captured in the studio portraits of master automotive photographer James Mann. The photographs in this 16-month calendar portray not just these vehicles’ engineering brilliance, but also their inherent beauty – the fascinating result of Formula 1’s mix of competition, creativity, and human ingenuity that has made these vehicles into works of art.

Buy from Amazon

James Mann is one of the world’s leading car and motorcycle photographers, with more than 20 years of experience shooting for enthusiast publications, the motor industry, and businesses around the world. His work has appeared within and on the covers of more than 50 books and has provided stunning visuals for numerous magazines, including Classic and Sports Car, CAR magazine, Forza, The Sunday Times, and Automobile magazine as well as being chosen to photograph the British Auto Legends stamps for the Royal Mail. Visit his website at www.jamesmann.com
           
The 1903 Irish Gordon Bennett by Bob Montgomery
Buy from AlibrisThe 1903
Irish Gordon Bennett
by Bob Montgomery		 The Gordon Bennett Races by Lord Montagu
Buy from AlibrisThe Gordon Bennett Races by Lord Montagu		 The Art and Science of Grand Prix Driving by Niki Lauda
Buy from AlibrisThe Art and Science
of Grand Prix Driving
by Niki Lauda		 Ayrton Senna's Principles of Race Driving by Ayrton Senna
Buy from AlibrisAyrton Senna’s Principles
of Race Driving
by Ayrton Senna		 Competition Driving by Alain Prost
Buy from AlibrisCompetition Driving
by Alain Prost		 Speed was my Life by Alfred Neubauer
Buy from AlibrisSpeed was my Life
by Alfred Neubauer
           
 
Totasl Control - High Performance Street Riding TechniquesA completely revised version of one of the best-selling motorcycle riding skills books of all time. Today’s super high-performance bikes are the most potent vehicles ever sold to the public and they demand advanced riding skills. Get it right, and a modern motorcycle will provide you with the thrill of a lifetime; get it wrong and you’ll be carted off in a meat wagon. The line between ecstasy and agony is so thin that there is absolutely no margin for error. Total Control provides you with the information you need to stay on the healthy side of that line, providing a training course developed and perfected through decades of professional training in Lee Parks’ Total Control Advanced Riding Clinic. This is the perfect book for riders who want to take their street riding skills to a higher level. Total Control explains the ins and outs of high-performance street riding. Lee Parks, one of the most accomplished riders, racers, authors and instructors in the world, helps riders master the awe-inspiring performance potential of modern motorcycles. This book gives riders everything they need to develop the techniques and survival skills necessary to become a proficient, accomplished, and safer street rider. High quality photos, detailed instructions, and professional diagrams highlight the intricacies and proper techniques of street riding and the knowledge gained will apply to all brands of bikes from Harley-Davidson and Suzuki to Ducati and Kawaski to Honda and BMW and more! Readers will come away with a better understanding of everything from braking and cornering to proper throttle control, resulting in a more exhilarating yet safer ride.

Buy from Amazon
           
Formula 1: Technical Analysis 2011/2012 by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonFormula 1:
Technical Analysis
2011/2012
by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonFormula 1:
Technical Analysis
2010/2011
by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonFormula 1:
Technical Analysis
2009/2010
by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonFormula 1:
Technical Analysis
2008/2009
by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonFormula 1:
Technical Analysis
2007/2008
by Giorgio Piola
Buy from AmazonThe Racing Driver
by Denis Jenkinson
           

Buy from AmazonSpeed Secrets:
Professional Race
Driving Techniques
by Ross Bentley
Buy from AmazonSpeed Secrets 2:
More Professional Race
Driving Techniques
by Ross Bentley
Buy from AmazonInner Speed Secrets:
Mental Strategies
by Ross Bentley
Buy from AmazonSpeed Secrets 4:
Engineering the Driver
by Ross Bentley
Buy from AmazonSpeed Secrets 5:
The Complete Driver
by Ross Bentley
Buy from AmazonThe Technique
of Motor Racing
by Piero Taruffi
           
Rene Dreyfus - My Two Livesbook9m.jpg (8245 bytes)

Buy from Amazon
by René Dreyfus with Beverly Rae KimesThe average modern driver, who must keep his nose to the grindstone from an early age, has no time to learn about life so that he tends to be something less than a brilliant intellect.

Denis Jenkinson

As an anecdote to the cookie cutter books that seem to come out the day after a driver turns his first wheel in a Grand Prix car. I purchased “My Two Lives” by René Dreyfus. During the 20’s and 30’s he drove Maseratis, Ferraris and especially Bugattis on the Grand Prix circuits of the world. In 1938 he won his greatest victory in a Delahaye at Pau where he beat the best that Mercedes had to offer. When World War II started he joined the French Army but while on leave to compete in the Indianapolis 500 he found himself stranded when Paris was overrun. Without visible means of support he opened a French restaurant and began his second career. Upon the United States entering the war, Dreyfus joined the American Army. In 1980 he returned to Europe to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his victory in the Grand Prix of Monaco.

The story begins in 1914 when René was nine years old. The middle of three children he speaks of his early life with fondness, growing up in Nice. He later joined the Moto Club de Nice, which was sort of a junior league Automobile Club de Nice. Forging his mother’s signature René entered his first race and won, due to him being the only car in his class. During this time he and his brother Maurice owned a paper company with René the salesman. He somehow convinced his mother that if he had a Bugatti he would be able to get around faster and see more customers. His mother was duped and soon the boys had their first race car. In the coming years René finds himself at the center of the greatest period in the history of Grand Prix racing. His contemporaries included Chiron, Caracciola, Varzi and Nuvolari. It his observations of this period that makes this book special. As a French patriot driving against the German cars we learn how it felt for himself and his friend Louis Chiron.

His second life as a restaurateur is also covered in detail both during and after the war. While this might not be of direct interest to my motorsport readers it actually covers a longer period of his life. We learn of the reunion with his brother and sister and of course his famous restaurant – Le Chanteclair which over its 25-year history was the gathering place for motosport iluminaries from around the world. In closing there is a touching chapter of René and Maurice returning to Europe and the celebration of René’s victory at Manaco 50 years previous.

The following are some quotes from his book.

… Meantime, there was a new presence on the Grand Prix scene. At the Swiss GP at Bern on August 26th, I took a good long look at the Auto Union and Mercedes for the first time. There were swastikas all around, but all of us were looking at the cars. They were most unusual and enormously powerful. Four hundred fifty horsepower already, with the promise for much more. There were as many engineers in the pits as drivers. It was a gargantuan operation.

The political significance of all this eluded us. All we realized was that Germany’s new chancellor was an automobile enthusiast and wanted the country’s cars to be supreme, the most powerful, the fastest, the most everything.

René Dreyfus – 1934

The “racing enthusiast” was of course Adolf Hitler.

…Stuck’s Auto Union was leading, but Tazio was giving him fits, until suddenly Nuvolari lost a piston just past the grandstand. He got out of his car and started walking slowly back to the pits. I was now in second place. My car was performing beautifully. Stuck’s brakes, I could sense were fading.

This was Italy, and this was Tazio – and the crowd, seeing him walking, started a vigorous chant: “Nuvolari in macchina, Nuvolari in macchina!” When I pulled into the pits to refuel, Enzo and Gobbato asked me if I’d mind giving my car to Nuvolari. Of course, I wouldn’t; Tazio was the team captain. Tazio beamed, and said grazie, and I shouted a few things about how the car was behaving and he took off. He drove like only Nuvolari could, and was challenging Stuck fantastically, but he was also wearing down the Alfa’s brakes, had to pit to have them adjusted, and finished second.

To show you the man Tazio was, I was entitled to my percentage of the prize money only on the laps I had run, Tazio was to get his percentage on the laps he had accomplished with my car – but he refused any money at all. He told the Scuderia people that I should receive the entire prize because had I remained in the car I might have won the race. He recognized, he told me afterwards, that instead of trying frantically to catch up, he might better have played it cooler and waited to see if the other man would falter.

René Dreyfus at Monza – 1935

For Nuvolari to play it cool and wait for something to happen to the car of Hans Stuck would be like a cat barking! It would not have been Nuvolari who only knows how to drive – flat out.

While in the American Army Dreyfus had many humorous encounters especially when it related to the English language. While attending an interrogation class he was called upon to name the various battalions in a regiment. …I stood up, and rattled off the list in my best English – and when I finished, the teaching lieutenant said, fine, you missed just one. I remembered it immediately, and remembered how my English teacher in Spartenburg had told me to always aspirate an “h” sound, difficult for a Frenchman, and so I aspirated with a vengeance and :assault” came out “asshole” battalion. The room fell apart in laughter.”

The lieutenant was very kind, and when everyone had quieted down, told me that I was right but my pronunciation was wrong. He wrote the word “assault” on the blackboard, and I pronounced it once more, exactly the same way I had the first time. The room broke up again. Finally, the lieutenant said that actually, on reflection, I was probably right. And we got on to other things.”

Dreyfus, René and Beverly Rae Kimes. “My Two Lives”. Aztex Corporation, 1995, 1983 pp., ISBN 0-89404-080-4.
           
Mon Ami Mate by Chris Nixon
Buy from Alibris iconMon Ami Mate
by Chris Nixon		 Alf Francis - Racing Mechanic 1948-58 as told to Peter Lewis
Buy from AlibrisAlf Francis
Racing Mechanic
1948-58
as told to Peter Lewis		 A Racing Motorist by S.C.H. Davis
Buy from AlibrisA Racing Motorist
by S.C.H. Davis		 Bits and Pieces by Prince Birabongse
Buy from AlibrisBits and Pieces
by Prince Birabongse		 BRM by Raymond Mays and Peter Roberts
Buy from AlibrisBRM
by Raymond Mays
and Peter Roberts		 The Cruel Sport by Robert Daley
Buy from AlibrisThe Cruel Sport
by Robert Daley
 
           
Dick Seaman - A racing Champion by H.R.H. Prince Chula Chakrabongse
Buy from AlibrisDick Seaman
A racing Champion
by H.R.H. Prince Chula Chakrabongse		 Gentlemen, Start Your Engines by Wilbur Shaw
Buy from AlibrisGentlemen, Start Your Engines
by Wilbur Shaw		 Grand Prix by Barre Lyndon
Buy from AlibrisGrand Prix
by Barre Lyndon		 Grand Prix Driver by Hermann Lang
Buy from AlibrisGrand Prix Driver
by Hermann Lang		 Works Driver by Piero Taruffi
Buy from AlibrisWorks Driver
by Piero Taruffi		 The Star and The Laurel by Beverly Rae Kimes
Buy from AlibrisThe Star and The Laurel
by Beverly Rae Kimes
         

Buy from AmazonWinning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman
by Matt Stone

 
Buy from AmazonMcQueen’s Machines:
The Cars and Bikes of a Hollywood Icon
by Matt Stone
Buy from AmazonJames Garner’s Motoring Life
by Matt Stone
           
Raymond Mays' Magnificent Obsession by Bryan Apps
Buy from AmazonRaymond Mays’ Magnificent Obsession
by Bryan Apps		 ><noscript><img class=Buy from AmazonTyler Alexander: A Life and Times with McLaren
by Tyler Alexander		 The Official Biography of Keith Duckworth OBE
Buy from AmazonFirst Principles:
The Official Biography of Keith Duckworth OBE
by Norman Burr
   
 
Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1961The book is based on Moss’ own scrapbooks, albums and great memories. It is a beautifully reproduced and presented book, capturing in glossy period photography and stylish archival text the excitement of motor racing in its heyday. Stirling Moss is an icon. Even just the words ‘Stirling Moss’ conjure up an immediate picture – an image of speed, excitement, daring, jet-setting and beautiful women. By 1961 he was at the height of his remarkable career. He was unquestionably the finest racing driver in the world, the benchmark by which lesser mortals were judged, and a charismatic sportsman, known the world over.

Buy from Alibris
For 1961, though, the uncrowned champion was handicapped in four ways. Stirling was driving last year’s car, a car with considerably less power and one entered by a private team. He had no team mates to help him but was on his own – a David against several Goliaths. The scrapbook includes over 500 illustrations
 
     
Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1956-1960
Buy from AlibrisStirling Moss Scrapbook
1956-1960
by Stirling Moss		 Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1955
Buy from AlibrisStirling Moss Scrapbook
1955
by Stirling Moss		 Stirling Moss Scrapbook 1929-1954
Buy from AlibrisStirling Moss Scrapbook
1929-1954
by Stirling Moss
           
icon
Buy from AlibrisiconAll My Races
by Stirling Moss		 Jo Siffert
Buy from AlibrisiconJo Siffert:
Swiss Racing Legend
by Ed Heuvink
Buy from AlibrisiconInside The Archives
by Jesse Alexande		 The Fast Ones by Peter Miller
Buy from AlibrisThe Fast Ones
by Peter Miller		 The Encyclopedia of Motor Sport by GN Georgano
Buy from AlibrisThe Encyclopedia
of Motor Sport
by GN Georgano		 Motor Racing Through the Fifties by Peter Lewis
Buy from AlibrisMotor Racing
Through the Fifties
by Peter Lewis
 
           
Grands Prix 1934-1939 by Rodney Walkerley
Buy from AlibrisGrands Prix 1934-1939
by Rodney Walkerley		 Sir Henry Segrave by Cyril Posthumus
Buy from AlibrisSir Henry Segrave
by Cyril Posthumus
Buy from AlibrisRed Arrows: Ferraris
At The Mille Miglia
by Giannino Marzotto
Buy from AlibrisStirling Moss
by Robert Edwards		 The Complete History of Grand Prix Motor Racing by Adriano Cimarosti
Buy from AlibrisThe Complete History
of Grand Prix
Motor Racing
by Adriano Cimarosti		 Grand Prix Racing Facts & Figures by George Monkhouse
Buy from AlibrisGrand Prix Racing
Facts & Figures
by George Monkhouse
 
           
Power and Glory by William Court
Buy from AlibrisPower and Glory Vol 1
by William Court		 Power and Glory by Wiliam Court
Buy from AlibrisPower and Glory Vol 2
by William Court
Buy from AlibrisMercedes-Benz W196
by Michael Riedner
Buy from AlibrisThe Race Bugatti Missed
by Michael Ulrich		 Piloti, Che Gente by Enzo Ferrari
Buy from AlibrisPiloti, Che Gente
by Enzo Ferrari		 Racing the Silver Arrows by Chris Nixon
Buy from AlibrisRacing the Silver Arrows
by Chris Nixon
 
           
Full Throttle by Tim Birkin
Buy from AmazonFull Throttle
by Tim Birkin		 History of the Grand Prix 1945-65 by Doug Nye
Buy from AmazonHistory of the
Grand Prix Car
1945-65
by Doug Nye		 History of the Grand Prix 1966-91 by Doug Nye
Buy from AmazonHistory of the
Grand Prix Car
1966-91
by Doug Nye		 icon icon
Buy from AlibrisRed-Hot Rivals:
Ferrari vs. Maserati
by Karl Ludvigsen		 The Constant Search - Collecting Motoring and Motorcycling Books by Charles Mortimer
Buy from AlibrisThe Constant Search by Charles Mortimer		 Challenge me the Race by Mike Hawthorne
Buy from AlibrisChallenge me the Race
by Mike Hawthorn
 
 
Touch Wood by Duncan Hamilton
Buy from AlibrisTouch Wood
by Duncan Hamilton		 Auto Union V16 - A Technical Appraisal by Ian Bamsey
Buy from AlibrisAuto Union V16
A Technical Appraisal
by Ian Bamsey		 Maserati 250F - A Technical Appraisal by Andy Hall
Buy from AlibrisMaserati 250F:
A Technical Appraisal
by Andy Hall		 Vanwall - A Technical Appraisal by Ian Bamsey
Buy from AlibrisVanwall 2.5 Litre F1:
A Technical Appraisal
by Ian Bamsey		 Lotus 25 - A Technical Appraisal by Ian Bamsey
Buy from AlibrisLotus 25 Coventry Clima:
A Technical Appraisal
by Ian Bamsey		 Cooper Cars by Doug Nye
Buy from AlibrisCooper Cars
by Doug Nye
 
           
The Grand Prix Car 1954 to 1966 by L. J. K. Setright
Buy from AlibrisThe Grand Prix Car
1954 to 1966
by L. J. K. Setright		 BRM - The Saga of British Racing Motors Vol. 1 : The Front Engined Cars 1945-60
Buy from AlibrisBRM Volume 1
by Doug Nye		 BRM: The Saga of British Racing Motors: Volume 2 -Spaceframe Cars 1959-1965
Buy from AlibrisBRM Volume 2
by Doug Nye		 BRM: The Saga of British Racing Motors: Volume 3: Monocoque Cars 1962-1968
Buy from AlibrisBRM Volume 3
by Doug Nye		 BRM: A Mechanic's Tale
Buy from AlibrisBRM: A Mechanic’s Tale
by Dick Salmon
Buy from AlibrisWhen the Flag Drops
by Jack Brabham
 
           
by Peter Lewis

Buy from Amazon

This small (152 pages, 12 chapters) book is comprised of a series of race chronicles spanning the years 1953-1959. It covers in the words of the author … A decade in the history of motor racing Juan-Manuel Fangio, known affectionately as “bandy legs”, won the World Championships five times, and when British drivers like Mike Hawthorn, Stirling Moss, Peter Collins and Tony Brooks emerged to challenge the Italians and Argentineans who had dominated the Grand Prix scene since the end of World War 2.

While the book pays special attention to the leading British drivers he treats drivers from other nations with the respect that they deserve. In fact an important facet of the first decade after the Second World War was England’s emergence in the sport that spearheaded the efforts of the nations of the British Commonwealth that would dominate racing in the 60’s and 70’s. Chapter 7 of the book entitled “Sensation at Syracuse” tells of Tony Brooks’ win in 1955 driving a British designed and built Connaught, the first victory of its kind. The writing gives the reader the sense of being there and partaking in the astonishment of this most improbable win.

The first practice session on Friday was well under way, yet the transporter carrying the Connaught teams cars was nowhere to be seen. This forced the British teammates, Brooks and Les Leston to reconnoiter the circuit on borrowed Vespa motor scooters which was not exactly conducive to finding the correct racing line or late breaking points! A more inauspicious beginning to a remarkable weekend could not have been written. Tony Brooks a full-time dental student and part-time driver had only been racing for less than three years. Arrayed against them were nine Maseratis and various Ferraris and Gordinis. The Maserati was led by a pair of Italian aces Musso and Villoresi who were turning in lap times of nearly 100 mph. On Saturday the Connaught teams cars finally arrived from England. The Italians were secure in their belief that their Friday times were sufficient to award them the leading positions on the grid and were only running sporadically. Brooks after some familiarization laps soon got down to business. Suddenly the loudspeakers announced the unbelievable news that the young dental student had recorded the fastest time of the session. Upon hearing this the Maserati engines burst to life, the whole team rose to the challenge of this brash young driver. The final grid showed Musso on the pole followed by Villoresi and Brooks. Since this was a non-championship event, missing were such top drivers as Moss and Fangio. This did not in any way diminish the accomplishment of the small British team.

At the drop of the flag the Maseratis surged into the lead. rather than become discouraged Brooks pressed on and soon passed Villoresi into second place. When he passed the leading Maserati of Musso the Italian tried every trick that he knew to regain the lead. Finally getting by he lost the lead again on the next lap. Both cars were turning laps faster than those run during qualifying. The Maserati could out break the Connaught at the hairpin but in doing so was dangerously abusing its breaks. Musso could not have been pleased when the Connaught was able to match his 150 mph on the straighter pieces. Eventually, the British car was able to draw away. Now the question was could the Connaught maintain this torrid pace. When the checkered flag finally flew the Connaught pit crew erupted in jubilation. Musso was one of the first to congratulate the quite unassuming young dental student.

Other chapters include the disaster at Le Mans in 1955, Moss’ great victory in the Mille Miglia, Fangio’s victory at Nurburgring over Hawthorn and Collins and what was known as the “Race of the Century” at Rheims. Each race is a legend in its own right and all are described in an excellent reporting style as if gleamed from the very best newspapers of the day which in fact they were by a writer who witnessed each one in person. As you can probably guess this is one of my favorite books which unfortunately is out of print. It should be found in one of the specialized motoring book stores in England such as Chater’s Motoring Booksellers.

Lewis, Peter. “Motor Racing Through the Fifties”. Navel & Military Press, 1992, 152pp., ISBN 1-897632-15-0
           
Alfa Romeo la Monaposto Tipo A del 1931 by Luigi Fusi
Buy from AmazonAlfa Romeo
la Monaposto Tipo
A del 1931
by Luigi Fus		 Design and Behaviour of The Racing Car by Stirling Moss and Laurence Pomeroy
Buy from AlibrisDesign and Behaviour
of The Racing Car
by Stirling Moss
and Laurence Pomeroy		 Grand Prix Tripoli 1925-1940 by Valerio Moretti
Buy from AlibrisGrand Prix Tripoli
1925-1940
by Valerio Moretti		 Motor Racing Circuits of Europe by Klemantaski & Frostick
Buy from AlibrisMotor Racing Circuits
of Europe
by Klemantaski & Frostick		 Great Auto Races by Richard Hough
Buy from AlibrisGreat Auto Races
by Richard Hough
Buy from AlibrisA Racing Car Driver’s World
by Rudolf Caracciola
 
           
icon icon
Buy from AlibrisCliff Allison
by Graham Gauld		 The Great Road Races 1894-1914 by Henry Serrano Villard
Buy from AlibrisThe Great Road Races
1894-1914
by Henry Serrano Villard		 The Roaring Races by Giulio Schmidt
Buy from AlibrisThe Roaring Races
by Giulio Schmidt		 Case History by Norman Smith
Buy from AlibrisCase History
by Norman Smith		 The Mercedes-Benz Racing Cars by Karl Ludvigsen
Buy from AlibrisThe Mercedes-Benz Racing Cars by Karl Ludvigsen		 The History of the Racing Car by Giovanni Lurani
Buy from AlibrisThe History of the Racing Car
by Giovanni Lurani
 
           
Fangio - Racing Driver by Olivier Merlin
Buy from AlibrisFangio – Racing Driver
by Olivier Merlin		 Fifty Famous Motor Races by Alan Henry
Buy from AlibrisFifty Famous Motor Races
by Alan Henry		 It was Fun!: My Fifty Years of High Performance
Buy from AlibrisIt was Fun!:
My Fifty Years
of High Performance
by Tony Rudd		 The Viking Drivers by Fredrik Petersens
Buy from AlibrisThe Viking Drivers
by Fredrik Petersens		 How to Watch Motor Racing by Stirling Moss
Buy from AlibrisHow to Watch Motor Racing
by Stirling Moss		 Managing a Legend by Robert Edwards
Buy from AlibrisManaging a Legend
by Robert Edwards
           

Buy from AmazonSenna by Maurice Hamilton
Buy from AmazonGiacomo Agostini: Champion of Champions
by Mick Walker
Buy from AmazonAmedee Gordini: A True Racing Legend
by Roy Smith
           

Buy from Amazon

The 1961 Formula 1 season came up with a completely new rule type. The racing teams had to switch their engines from 2.5 to 1.5 liters. Ferrari found itself in a very good position. They had developed a V6 mid-mounted engine with a 120 degrees cylinder angle and a maximum output of 190 hp. The new 156 F1 had a very unusual front design. So pretty soon, many people gave it the nickname Sharknose. Technically and ostensibly, the 156F1 was the most successful development in 1961. The season ended for the Scuderia with a large success but also with a disastrous tragedy. Phil Hill became the first American Formula 1 World Champion. The German Ferrari star Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips, that led the ranking for most of the season, became involved in a deadly accident in Monza. Never before joy and teariness was that close on just one day. Our three different models represent all different successful GP appearances of the 156 F1 during the 1961 season. As a matter of course, all three models will reflect the special features of the respective race. Annotation: It is factual that no original Ferrari 156 F1 exists in the whole world. But after months of meticulous research and contacting countless Ferrari experts, CMC was able to get all necessary data for a harmonious model development. Thanks to that kind of knowledge about the car and its famous drivers, we are in a position to accomplish this mission impossible with true-to-the-original details and the well known CMC craftsmanship and quality.
           

Great Auto Races by Peter HelckPeter Helck was born in New York City in 1893. He studied art at the Art Students League in Manhattan and later studied in England with muralist Frank Brangwyn. From the 1920’s through the 1940’s Helck was very successful as a magazine illustrator and advertising artist. His commissions frequently were of industrial scenes, or featured cars, trucks and locomotives.

During that period he also painted pictures of famous automobile races — having been an avid fan of the sport since childhood. In 1944 he did a series of paintings for Esquire magazine in which he recreated the excitement of automobile races from the first decades of the 20th century.

Buy from Alibris

To his great satisfaction, these pictures proved very popular, and in the following decades he developed a large market for paintings of old cars.

Peter Helck Gallery
           
British Grand Prix by Maurice Hamilton
Buy from AlibrisBritish Grand Prix
by Maurice Hamilton		 Alfa Romeo by David Owen
Buy from AlibrisAlfa Romeo
by David Owen		 Track Record by Maurice Rowe
Buy from AlibrisTrack Record
by Maurice Rowe		 Villeneuve - A Racing Legend by Allan de la Plante
Buy from AlibrisVilleneuve – A Racing Legend by
Allan de la Plante		 The German Grand Prix by Cyril Posthumus
Buy from AlibrisThe German Grand Prix
by Cyril Posthumus
Buy from AlibrisMarch:
The Rise and Fall
of a Motor Racing Legend
by Mike Lawrence
 
           
The Checkered Flag by Peter Helck
Buy from AlibrisThe Checkered Flag by Peter Helck		 John Cooper: Grand Prix Carpetbagger
Buy from AlibrisGrand Prix Carpetbagger by John Cooper with John Bentley		 Checquered
Buy from AlibrisThe Checquered Flag by Douglas Rutherford		 Memoirs of a Bugatti Hunter
Buy from AlibrisMemoirs of a Bugatti Hunter by Antoine Raffaelli		 My Cars, My Career by Stirling Moss
Buy from AlibrisMy Cars, My Career
by Stirling Moss
Buy from AlibrisConte Maggi’s Mille Miglia
     
icon icon
Buy from AlibrisWhen Nuvolari Raced …
by Valerio Moretti
Buy from AlibrisRivals: Lancia D50 & Mercedes W196
by Cris Nixon
Buy from AlibrisThe Incredible Blitzen Benz by Karl Ludvigsen
     
GEORGE MONKHOUSE was one of the world’s greatest motor racing photographers, and his books Motoraces, Motor Racing with Mercedes-Benz and Grand Prix Motor Racing Facts and Figures (1950), are regarded as the principal records of a golden age in motor racing in the 1930s and the immediate post-war era. Monkhouse was a senior executive of the Kodak company, later their chief engineer in the United Kingdom. He dealt with grand prix, not any other lesser sort of racing, and only with Mercedes. His views were forthright but were not universally popular in British motor racing circles in the mid-1930s.

Buy from Alibris

 
He and his friends Dick Seaman and Laurence Pomeroy Jnr saw how it was done by Mercedes and they looked for a similar attitude from the British teams. At that time there was indeed a great gulf between the predominantly amateur albeit well-heeled British teams and the professional, government-backed German racing.

Buy from Amazon

The racing world had been awaiting the new “mini“ Silver Arrows, Mercedes-Benz W165 with great suspense. Its debut was scheduled for the GP of Tripolis, at the race track of Mellaha, on the 7th of May in 1939. Mercedes-Benz had managed to develop and build this new race car within 6 months. That was all the time they had to adapt it to the new rules that allowed only 1.5 liter engines. Hermann Lang with starting number 16 and Rudolf Caracciola with starting number 24, were the pilots of choice and they achieved a sensational double victory. Herman Lang became the victor with starting number 16 (CMC released that model already in a limited edition). Rudolf Caracciola with starting number 24 became second. With the Caracciola model, starting number 24, CMC completes its presentation of the victorious W165 twins of Tripolis that achieved an outstanding triumph for Mercedes-Benz. This zinc alloy model is hand-assembled from more than 400 parts. Each of the 30 individual stainless steel spokes is mounted by the hand. M-074 is a limited-edition of 5,000 pieces.
 

Buy from Amazon
Buy from Amazon
Buy from Amazon
Buy from Amazon
Buy from Amazon
Buy from Amazon
Tags
Nick Dellis
My first appreciation of cars came when my first boss took me for a drive in an old air-cooled Porsche 911 in Sydney. I don't remember what model year it was, but I do remember I became addicted to all things automotive from that day onwards. I’m an enthusiastic car nut who geeks out over tuned supercars, obscure classic race cars, automotive memorabilia and just about anything else car related.
