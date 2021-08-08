Grand Prix History Books

With its carefully-crafted observations and conclusions, given added drama by its richly-detailed illustrations, there are numerous examples of the energy and dynamic nature of these racing seasons Ã¢?? not the least being abundant evidence that Fangio was indeed the ultimate master of the art and science of racing a Grand Prix automobile, and that the W 196 R was the instrument with which he honed his skills. This book captures the decisive moments when victory – hanging in the balance – was tilted towards Fangio by his own steady hand on the wheel and iron discipline. The W 196 R’s racing days may be long gone, but it remains a shining star of Mercedes-Benz’ participation in motor sport heritage events worldwide. It’s this timeless appeal of the W196R that gives this book its vitality, charm and enduring attraction.

James Mann is one of the world’s leading car and motorcycle photographers, with more than 20 years of experience shooting for enthusiast publications, the motor industry, and businesses around the world. His work has appeared within and on the covers of more than 50 books and has provided stunning visuals for numerous magazines, including Classic and Sports Car, CAR magazine, Forza, The Sunday Times, and Automobile magazine as well as being chosen to photograph the British Auto Legends stamps for the Royal Mail. Visit his website at www.jamesmann.com

Art of the Formula 1 Race Car 2017 presents some of the most beautiful and successful Formula 1 race cars in history, captured in the studio portraits of master automotive photographer James Mann. The photographs in this 16-month calendar portray not just these vehicles’ engineering brilliance, but also their inherent beauty – the fascinating result of Formula 1’s mix of competition, creativity, and human ingenuity that has made these vehicles into works of art.