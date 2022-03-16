Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Supercar To Debut At The 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting

It has been recently announced that the gorgeous Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 supercar will be making its public debut. On April 9, the T.33 will be making an appearance at the upcoming 79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport.

Professor Gordon Murray and The Duke of Richmond will unveil the T.33 at the 79th Members’ Meeting at the Goodwood Motor Circuit at 9:00 in the Paddock area. Strictly limited to only 100 examples, the T.33 coupe is already sold out. The £1.37m (excluding local taxes) supercar has a timeless, classic design built around an innovative carbon and aluminum superlight architecture which has an overall weight of less than 1100kg. Powering the two-seater supercar is a specially reconfigured Cosworth GMA T.50 3.9-liter V12 engine that revs up to 11,100rpm.

Guests to the Goodwood Members’ Meeting will also be able to see the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 and the track focused T.50s supercars. Over the weekend, a Gordon Murray Automotive test driver will be taking a 3.9-liter V12 650bhp T.50 prototype to the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit. The T.50 course car will also be seen on track as part of the performance demonstration of F1 cars. The event brings together the drivers of the V10 era with their cars and will give modern racers the feel and experience of these incredible machines.

As part of the Gordon Murray Automotive display, they will also be featuring a collection of historic vehicles that influenced Gordon’s vision of the T.33 and their similar light-weight principals. It is an ethos that he still uses in his vehicle design until now. The collection will include:

The IGM Ford T.1

Porsche 904

Lamborghini Miura

Abarth 1000 SP

Osca 1600 GT

Porsche 550 Spyder

Lotus Elite

Professor Gordon Murray CBE shared, “The team at Gordon Murray Automotive is extremely proud of our British company and as with the T.50, the T.33 supply chain is predominantly UK sourced. We take immense pride in presenting our family of cars at a British venue and where better than Goodwood? As a GRRC member and an ardent fan of all things Goodwood, I look forward to the upcoming 79th Members’ Meeting and the global public debut of our T.33 supercar coupe.”

“We’re thrilled that Gordon Murray Automotive will be returning to the Members’ Meeting for a second time and bringing such a special car to be seen in-person for the first time. Members’ Meeting provides the perfect setting for the launch – it’s intimate on the ground, but has a broad, international reach, meaning all eyes will be on the T.33 throughout the weekend,” The Duke of Richmond stated.