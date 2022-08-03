Goodwood Revival Brings Drivers And Riders From 30 Different Championships To Race

The much-awaited 2022 Goodwood Revival is fast approaching, and they happily shared some details about the drivers and riders who will be making an appearance this year. Goodwood has had a long history of bringing competitors from across the spectrum of motorsport together and this is will be no different. The Revival will have almost 30 different racing championships due to be represented.

From the world of endurance racing, 15 drivers who – together – have won a total of 44 times at the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans will go against each other at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit. Drivers from IMSA Spa 24 Hours, the World Endurance Championship, World Sportscar Championship, and the European Le Mans Series will also be hosted by the Revival.

One of the featured drivers is none other than “Mr. Le Mans” himself Tom Kristensen who won the challenging race nine times. There is also André Lotterer who claimed victory three times. Henri Pescarolo holds the record for the most Le Mans starts. And there is also Brendon Hartley who won the race three times and is also a two-time World Endurance champion.

Goodwood Revival would also be hosting three Formula 1 World Champions who hold an impressive five World Drivers’ Championships amongst them: Sir Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill, and Jenson Button. Max Chilton, who also came from the world of Formula 1 drivers will also be attending. During the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Chilton set a new Hill record at the McMurtry Spéirling. Drivers from the world of single-seater racing are represented by two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne and Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Masters of machines on two wheels will also be in attendance, like the winners and champions of World Superbike Championship, Isle of Man TT, British Superbike Championship, and MotoGP. Three famed Isle of Man TT winners; Gary Johnson, John McGuiness, and Peter Hickman will also be competing at the Revival. Between the three of them, they boast an impressive 34 wins in total.

American motorsport series representatives from IndyCar, IMSA, and NASCAR will also be in attendance. To add to the announcement made last May, five former and current IndyCar drivers will be attending, namely, Max Chilton, Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, and Simona de Silvestro. Johnson boasts of a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Between Dixon and Franchitti, they have a total of 10 IndyCar Championship wins and four Indy 500 wins.

Drivers, winners, and champions from Touring Car racing will also be attending the Goodwood Revival weekend. They will represent British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), World Touring Car Championship, European Touring Car Championship, Italian Touring Car, Bathurst 1000, Super Touringwagen Championship, and the DTM. There will be five BTCC Champions attending the weekend and between them, they have a total of nine wins. Two of those drivers are Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal.

The Saturday tickets are currently sold out. Now, the tickets are limited for the Goodwood Revival and start at £64. To purchase, please go to the Goodwood website or call the Ticket Office at +44 (0) 1243 755055.

Hospitality packages are also available for that extra special Revival experience. To organize, email [email protected] or call +44 (0) 1243 755054.

Goodwood Revival has a Ticket Guarantee which will allow ticket holders to transfer their booking or apply for credit if the event will be required to cancel based on the latest UK Government advice.