Get To Know More About The Lotus Emira First Edition

Details on the much-awaited Emira First Edition has recently been released by Lotus. It has been equipped with the latest, most coveted technology, comfort features, infotainment, and other distinct badging.

On March 29, the all-new, all-electric era will start for Lotus as the Type 132 makes its world debut. This makes the Emira the last petrol-powered car that Lotus will release, making it doubly special.

Beloved even by the critics, customer orders for the Emira V6 First Edition were beyond expectation and it has continued to come in from clients in all parts of the globe. A 50% increase in website traffic was noted just last week, with a 175% increase in Emira enquiries after the global coverage of the ‘first drives’ of the prototype was released.

Powering the four-cylinder Emira is a bespoke version of the M139 direct injection engine from AMG. Specifically made for the Lotus Emira, it had hardware updates to assist mid-mounted integration. New software was also added to give it a Lotus character. It is the most powerful four-cylinder engine which was homologated for road use. With up to 208 bhp/liter, it is reputed to be the best i4 unit with an enviable reputation for reliability.

Equipped with the latest and most innovative technology, it has an impressive performance and comparatively low emissions. An optimized twin-scroll turbocharger with roller bearings provides fast spool-up and minimum lag. Lotus designed the exhaust system and it is unique to the Emira.

One of the appeals of the Emira is the standard-fit eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with paddleshift which is the first time that it is equipped in a Lotus.

Lotus Director, Vehicle Attributes, Gavan Kershaw said, “It’s a bespoke rear-wheel drive variant of the transmission developed by Lotus in collaboration with AMG. On top of that, the gearshift strategy has been defined by the Hethel team as part of the car’s performance attributes. It is unique to the Emira and optimised for the best blend of outstanding driving engagement and performance, fuel consumption and emissions.”

The Emira has a unique engine bay cover and C-pillar badging and it produces 360 bhp. A high level of standard equipment is offered by the i4 version of the Emira and they also have a lot of no-cost optional finishes and materials that allow customers to tailor the car in a way that fits their specific style. There are also a number of cost options for those who wants that little extra touch of personalization.

The car sits on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels. It has been diamond-cut to give that premium two-tone finish. Lotus is still offering the silver or gloss black version as a no-cost option. The Emira is also equipped with two-piece brake discs with branded calipers in either black, silver, red, or yellow, and they’re part of the First Edition spec. It will also have a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Emira is offered in six different vibrant finishes: Seneca Blue, Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey, and Number Grey.

Some of the exterior details include a titanium exhaust finisher, LED lights all around, rear parking sensors, and heated power-fold door mirrors. As standard, the Lower Black Pack will be fitted and it means that the front splitter, front bumper air blades, rear diffuser, and side sills will also have a gloss black finish.

Customers can choose from seven different interior finishes at no extra cost. The options are red, grey, black, and tan Nappa leather, and black Alcantara in red, grey, or yellow stitching. Completing the premium package are satin chrome trim finishers, Lotus-branded sill kick plates, and interior mood lighting.

There are also the heated seats which features 12-way adjustability and two memory presets that are linked to the door mirrors, but only on the driver’s side. Other features included are cruise control, climate control, voice control, keyless start, and selectable drive modes.

Unsurprisingly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are already part of the features and they’re supported by Bluetooth and USB/12v sockets. In selected markets, an integrated satellite navigation is also added. For sound entertainment during the drive, they tapped on the British brand KEF which provided a 10-channel/340W premium audio system which includes DAB digital radio.

All the functions are easily accessible through the 10.25-inch centrally mounted touchscreen. The 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster in front of the multi-function steering wheel also provides driver feedback.

As standard, three more option packs were fitted on the Emira. There is the Lotus Drivers Pack which allows the drivers to choose from Tour or Sport suspension. They are also given the choice between Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It also has the Track Mode ESP, with the TFT instrument display screen highlighting the Track mode and it prioritizes information that is needed for high performance driving.

The Design Pack gives the Emira that extra premium look. It adds privacy glass, black Alcantara headliner, sports pedals, and Emira-branded footwell mats. The Convenience Pack is heaven sent for drivers. It has front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers with auto-blankets, as well as rear luggage storage net.

The Emira First Edition costs £71,995, while it is $85,900 in the USA, and €87,995 in Germany. The Emira First Edition configurator is now live in their website. Starting April 8, UK customers will be able to reserve the car of their choice through the website with deliveries scheduled to start by the end of the y ear.

For the entry level four-cylinder Emira, it is still £59,995 as previously announced. Full spec and more details will be announced later in the year and the cars will be available next sprint. In January 2023, the entry level Emira V6 will be launched, and it will cost £64,995 in the UK, €81,995 in Germany, while it will be $82,900 in the USA.

This summer, they will be releasing more information and details about the two models which includes the full spec and options pricing. They will also open online customer reservations by then.

Lotus has also confirmed that an extended palette of new finishes will be available exclusively for entry level versions of the Emira and Emira V6. In 2023, here will be seven new beautiful shades that will be introduced with more details to be released this summer.