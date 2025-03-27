Geared Online Automobilia Auction

Collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s is presenting an online-only auction featuring over 500 lots of motoring-themed memorabilia, collectibles, petroliana, Americana, automotive literature, and rare car parts this coming April. Taking place from Friday, April 11 to Friday, April 18, Geared Online Spring Automobilia will present a robust array of automobilia, offered largely without reserve, from respected collections, including the Ken Roath Collection and the Fred Leydorf Collection. Registration to bid for the upcoming auction is now open on goodingco.com.