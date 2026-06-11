FOR SALE: 1993 Ferrari Conciso Concept by Michalak

One of the most intriguing Ferrari-based concept cars ever created, the 1993 Ferrari Conciso by Michalak Design is set to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s on June 17. Conceived as a singular, road-legal prototype, the Conciso was developed around the proven chassis and drivetrain of the Ferrari 328 GTS, while receiving an entirely bespoke aluminum body that transformed it into a radical expression of lightweight performance.

Created by German designer Bernd Michalak, the Conciso embodied a minimalist philosophy focused on maximizing driver engagement. Its name, derived from the Italian word for “concise,” reflected a design stripped to its essentials. A dramatically low windshield, the absence of conventional doors, and a pared-back cockpit helped reduce weight by roughly 30 percent compared to the donor 328 GTS. Tipping the scales at approximately 1,960 pounds, the concept delivered significantly enhanced performance, with a claimed 0–62 mph time of around five seconds and a top speed exceeding 170 mph.

Handcrafted in Italy by coachbuilder Bachelli & Villa, the Conciso drew inspiration from iconic competition machinery, even incorporating integrated helmet compartments reminiscent of the legendary Lancia Stratos. The concept gained international recognition following appearances at the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show and the 1994 Geneva Motor Show, later earning runner-up honors at the 1994 Eurosign Design Awards.

Despite widespread acclaim, only a single example was ever produced. Over the years, it has resided in prominent private collections, been featured on Jay Leno’s Garage, and most recently appeared at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. With just over 11,400 kilometers recorded, the Conciso remains a remarkable blend of coachbuilt artistry, Ferrari engineering, and uncompromising design—qualities that make it one of the most collectible one-off concepts of its era.

Source: RM Sotheby’s