Marketplace: 2023 Rimac Nevera Time Attack – NO RESERVE!

This 2023 Rimac Nevera Time Attack Edition is one of just 12 built to commemorate the Nevera’s 23 performance records set in 2023. Finished in exclusive Lightning Green and Squadron Black, this example was unveiled during Monterey Car Week as the first customer-delivered Time Attack model. It has 1,999 miles and is offered with a clean Carfax and California title.

Founded by Mate Rimac, Rimac introduced the Nevera as the production successor to the C_Two concept. The Time Attack Edition pays tribute to Rimac’s record-setting electric BMW E30 project and includes unique badging, a special livery, and exposed carbon-fiber accents from the optional Carbon Level 2 package.

Built around a carbon-fiber monocoque with an integrated 120-kWh battery pack, the Nevera features adaptive aerodynamics, carbon-ceramic brakes, electronically adjustable suspension, and staggered 20-inch green-finished wheels. The Alcantara-trimmed interior includes carbon-fiber-backed seats, three digital displays, and advanced Driver Coach technology utilizing cameras, sensors, and radar.

Power comes from four electric motors—one for each wheel—delivering a combined 1,914 horsepower and 1,741 lb-ft of torque through Rimac’s advanced all-wheel torque-vectoring system. The battery supports 22-kW three-phase charging, helping make the Nevera one of the world’s most capable electric hypercars.

More info HERE

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Above contents © 2026 Bring-a-Trailer reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee