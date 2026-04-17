FOR SALE: 1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5

Introduced in Modena in March 1970, the De Tomaso Pantera combined striking design with raw performance, but its creator, Alejandro de Tomaso, continued refining the concept. Early production issues were resolved over time, yet U.S. imports ceased in 1975 when Ford withdrew support.

In the early 1980s, Wisconsin businessman George Stauffer revived the model’s presence by importing the Pantera GT5. This version featured a more aggressive design—complete with wide fender flares, spoilers, and a prominent rear wing inspired by FIA Group 5 styling—along with notable performance improvements.

This 1984 Pantera GT5, now listed on SBX Cars, shows 21,579 kilometers. It is finished in Amarena Metallizzato (a deep black cherry metallic) with a burgundy leather interior. Previously owned by an enthusiast and recognized within the Pantera Owners Club of America, the car underwent an $85,000 restoration.

Power comes from a Ford 351 Cleveland V8, reportedly numbers-matching and rated at 345 horsepower. The engine bay features polished aluminum and red accents, while massive rear Pirelli tires help manage its output. Paired with a ZF five-speed manual transmission, the car offers a highly engaging, analog driving experience.

Additional highlights include independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 15-inch aluminum wheels, air conditioning, power windows, and a MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, blending performance with period-correct comfort and style.

Source: SBX Cars