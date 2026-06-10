FOR SALE: 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S by Bertone

Scheduled to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Sealed auction on June 17 with an estimate of $2.2 million to $2.6 million, this 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S represents one of the most significant and influential supercars ever produced. An early-production example of the P400 S variant—one of only 338 built—it combines exceptional provenance with a carefully curated series of upgrades that enhance drivability while preserving the model’s iconic character.

Completed at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in January 1969, the car was originally finished in Argento Indianapolis over a tan leather interior and delivered new to the Italian market through Autoelite of Bologna. After passing through several owners in Italy, the Miura eventually made its way to Southern California during the 1970s, beginning a long and well-documented history in the United States.

A comprehensive restoration undertaken in the mid-1990s transformed the car into a highly usable grand touring machine while incorporating a number of desirable later-production Miura SV engineering improvements. The work included chassis reinforcement, upgraded suspension and braking systems, and extensive mechanical enhancements overseen by legendary Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace.

The rebuilt V12 received a split-sump lubrication system, performance-oriented internal upgrades, and an ANSA sport exhaust, while a limited-slip differential and transmission refinements further improved the driving experience. During the restoration, the Miura was refinished in striking Giallo Fly with contrasting silver accents and a dark grey interior.

The car later joined the renowned Elkhart Collection before becoming part of the collection of Angus Mitchell. More recently, it has benefited from continued maintenance, including carburetor tuning, fuel-system refurbishment, the installation of a fire-suppression system, and the addition of air conditioning for improved comfort. An engine-out service and transmission rebuild were also recently completed.

Combining meticulous care, notable ownership history, and thoughtful upgrades, this Miura remains a superbly sorted example of Lamborghini’s groundbreaking V12 masterpiece—one that continues to reward enthusiastic driving as much as concours admiration.

Source: RM Sotheby’s