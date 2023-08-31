1963 Ferrari Lusso 250GT

If you had to pick a singular, quintessential Ferrari to represent the pinnacle of their ascendance to the best in sports car design, it would have to be the Lusso. And while Ferrari has built many exceptional road cars, the last and best of the Ferrari 250 series, the 250 GT Lusso, set that standard 60 years ago and has continued to vault its way into the pantheon of great sports cars.

Built as a departure from the earlier 250 series examples, the curvaceous, elegant, and gorgeous Lusso was lean, taut, and wider than earlier designs. Living up to the Lusso (translated as luxury in Italian) name, the Lusso, designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, was exorbitantly expensive. Offered as an alternative to the 250 GTE 2+2 and the competition derived SWB, the Lusso arrived with impressive road going performance, suitably advanced features for the times, and a body design that could very well have been a singular coachbuilt show car suitable for a prince or sheik.