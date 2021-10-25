Fort Lauderdale Boat Show Features New Mulliner Collections

Bentley Mulliner is about to release a suite of bespoke collections for several American customers. This shows the continuously rising demand for exclusively commissioned Bentleys. Bentley Mulliner and US retailers have been working closely together to curate bespoke grand tourers for their clients. Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide is used for each of them to ensure that beautiful and unique Bentleys are produced.

There are three new Collections and each of them have their own unique theme:

– The Mulliner Nauticis Collection. The collection is scheduled to be displayed at the end of October at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The collection has four Continental GT V8 Convertibles that is inspired by a yachting theme.

– The Mulliner Skyline Collection. It pays tribute to the iconic Manhattan skyline. It is also the first Mulliner collection to have all the current model range.

– The Mulliner Miami Collection. It took inspiration from the Art Deco, colorful lifeguard stations, and the exciting Miami art scene. The collection has six bold Bentleys.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Nauticis

Mulliner Nauticis Collection

The Fort Lauderdale Bentley retailer commissioned the yacht themed and inspired The Nauticis Collection. It has four Continental GT V8 Convertibles that was given a Ghost White and Aegean Blue finish. The paint comes from the Mulliner Bespoke paint range and matched with a bespoke 22” Aegean Blue and Polished face alloy wheels. The visual sporting appeal is enhanced by the matching bespoke carbon fiber Styling Specification which also includes the side skirts, front bumper splitter, boot lid spoiler, and rear diffuser.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Nauticis

The Nauticis-inspired interior brings together Linen, Brunel, and Portland leather in a bespoke color split. The tonal theme is also seen on the Piano Linen used on the front fascias and door waistrails. The same theme was also used on the headrests and seats with a Brunel and Linen embroidery combination. Completing the yacht inspired collection, the highlight of the cabin is the center console that used an open pore chevron light veneer.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Nauticis

“The individuality and distinctiveness of the Mulliner design aesthetics perfectly aligns with Holman Motorcars and our pursuit of creating unique customer experiences. After intimately collaborating with Mulliner over a few months, our idea to create something truly unique, something that aligned with the Holman Motorcars strategy, and South Florida’s iconic geography and lifestyle began. The end result is a yacht inspired Mulliner Limited Edition and the result is absolutely breath-taking. This timeless classic further highlights the infinite possibilities and abilities in which to blend art and technology into a unique emotion and experience,” shared Holman Automotive Vice President and Bentley Fort Lauderdale General Manager Peter Brandt.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Manhattan

Mulliner Skyline Collection

The Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Continental GT are all part of the first range collection of The Mulliner Skyline Collection. It also includes all three of Bentley’s model lines. Bentley Manhattan helped create a subtle specification that any customer can enjoy, whether they prefer grand touring or driving around with family and friends.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Manhattan

All the vehicles in the collection were given an Onyx finish. It is a dark black exterior paint that was applied using expert hand spraying techniques assisted by the latest robotic technology. The collection also had the Blackline Specification to replace the exterior brightware with something darker to give the vehicles a powerful contemporary look.

The collection was also given a carbon Styling Specification giving the exterior a bespoke finishing touch. The silver pinstripe edge complements the 22-inch black and silver alloy wheels.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Manhattan

For the bespoke Mulliner interior, it sports silver accents around the seats and headrests. The same accents were also done with the painted veneer fascias of the door waistrails and dashboard. Running through the center of the seats are silver stitches that lead to an embroidered image of the Manhattan Skyline, the image is replicated in chrome overlay on the passenger fascia.

The personalized treadplates and bespoke LED welcome lights are the finishing touches that complete this unique theme for the cross-car collection.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Miami

Mulliner Miami Collection

The collection is greatly influenced by the Art Deco, colorful lifeguard stations, and the exciting Miami art scene. The Mulliner Miami Collection features six cars that were given bold exterior paints, Arctica pinstripes highlights on the carbon Styling Specification.

The Mulliner Design team were challenged to provide gorgeous yet radiant colors for the exterior of the collection which includes the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga giving them orange, lime green, and blue exterior finishes.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Miami

For the interior of the Flying Spur Miami Edition, the cabin was given a striking two-tone paint-matched piano veneer. The design wraps around the interior, starting from the dash working its way towards the rear door pockets. The Klein Blue leather in the interior perfectly matches the exterior finish.

The seats were given a contrast stitched bespoke quilting, the headrests featured Mulliner embroidery, and both have micro-piping in Klein Blue. The Klein Blue can also be seen on the gear selector and at the lower spoke of the steering wheel. Proudly showing the exclusivity of the vehicle, a ‘One of Six’ treadplate plaque can be seen when entering and alighting the vehicle. All of these put together show the extreme craftsmanship that was invested in this commission.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Miami

“The interest is commissioning bespoke vehicles in the marketplace is currently on a high in the Americas. The opportunity to expand inventory offering to customers and present a truly unique experience through the Personal Commissioning Guide is remarkable. Our dealers are very involved in each of their local markets and communities with appreciation to maximize the ability to promote Bentley’s bespoke craftsmanship,” shared Bentley Americas Vice President of Sales & Operations Mike Rocco.

New Mulliner Collections showcase at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show – Manhattan

More Than 1000 Bespoke Commissions

Since 2014, the Mulliner Design Team have curated more than 1000 bespoke projects. The projects they worked on are varied ranging from simple personalized, bespoke treadplates to more complex, unique, and Coachbuilt projects like the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. They also worked on limited series and race car designs.

The US regional commissions were done to support the growing demand for bespoke vehicles that capitalized on the knowledge and expertise of team in Crewe.