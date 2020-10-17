Considered to be ‘the best luxury sedan in the world,’ the Bentley Flying Spur is now getting an alternative powertrain. Instead of the W12, the Bentley Flying Spur can be equipped with Bentley’s highly successful V8 powertrain.

Over the last ten years, Bentley’s research has shown that there has been a significant change in how the Flying Spur was being driven. More and more owners were driving themselves and bringing along passengers, instead of being chauffeur-driven. Global research also showed that at least once a week, around 40 percent of Bentley customers have a rear seat passenger.

“Based on our research, customer feedback and trends of customer usage, the new Flying Spur V8 has been engineered to deliver driver-focused ability, whilst offering passengers the refinement, comfort and technology expected from a grand limousine.” Board of Engineering member, Dr. Matthias Rabe,

The information gathered was then used to create the latest version of the four-door grand tourer, as it focuses more on the driver experience also maintaining a cabin space that integrates luxury and the latest-generation technology.

Highly Efficient V8 Powertrain

The Flying Spur V8 gives a more driver-centric experience through increased speed, extended range in between refuels, and reduced CO2 emissions. It is powered by a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine that has a peak power of 550PS (542bhp, 404kW) and employs twin-scroll turbos that have a maximum torque of 770Nm at just below 2000rpm.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

The twin-scroll turbochargers’ key features are the two separate, parallel flow channels in the turbine housing. This results in high torque being possible at low speeds. The location of the turbos is within the ‘V’ engine, reducing the range the exhaust gases travel from the engine to the turbochargers, producing high-efficiency and rapid response.

To greatly improve throttle response and engine flexibility, the turbochargers accumulate boost pressure on light throttle openings, so that the boost pressure is immediately available as soon as the throttle is opened wide. The cylinder bores are iron coated with the use of an atmospheric plasma spraying process which allows them to sustain higher stress and bore wear.

The characteristic V8 engine sound is due to the 90 degree ‘V’ configuration, eight perfectly balanced cylinders, and cross-plane crankshaft. The power output of the engine produces a 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph).

To improve fuel economy, the V8 can shut down four of its eight cylinders under light-load situations, when torque requirement is below 235 Nm and engine speed is below 3000 rpm. The change is undetectable to the passengers – with deactivation times of around 20 milliseconds (it takes ten times longer to blink).

The benefit is reduced fuel consumption of up to 16 per cent, which also means extended range, reduced environmental impacts, and driving periods extended between fuel stops.

Driver-focused with Increased Agility

The new Flying Spur V8 version is 100 kg lighter than the W12, so it feels more agile and responsive than its predecessor. The latest powertrain and chassis technology will be installed in the new model. Other standard features will include Adaptive Air Suspension, Drive Dynamics Control, Torque Vectoring by Brake, and Electric Steering.

Customers can also choose to add the Bentley Dynamic Ride, the pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology. The Dynamic Ride system regulates ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning travelers from extreme movement through decoupling of the wheels across the axles, with the capacity to then utilize up to 1300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds when cornering to maintain the body flat and steady.

The new model will have three-chamber air springs for air suspension, which has 60 percent more air volume compared to the previous model. This provides more variety in spring stiffness from sporting levels of stiffness to luxury limousine comfort, depending on the mode the driver has chosen.

An all-new technology option is also introduced in the new generation Flying Spur, being Electronic All-Wheel Steering. This optional feature improves stability at highway speeds and maneuverability in urban driving. For low-speed driving, the system moves the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels, creating the effect of a shortened wheelbase so that the turning circle is reduced making parking a lot easier.

For high-speed driving, the system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the front to improve stability for overtaking and lane changes.

A Fusion of Craftsmanship and Design

The exterior design of the new Flying Spur is an undeniably modern and design that is still classic Bentley. The wheelbase is 130mm longer than its predecessor, with increased road presence and more distinct lines that is seen throughout the full length of the car.

As standard, there are seven Bentley paint colors available to customers. There is also an extended paint range of more than 60 colors which includes Mulliner and even personal commission.

“The Flying Spur range is purposeful yet elegant. It has classic Bentley design, best-in-class execution, authentic materials and attention to detail. The new Flying Spur V8 also includes the latest driver assistance and infotainment systems for enhanced safety, security and relaxation on every journey.”

Standard exterior features of the new V8 include a 20-inch, 10-spoke painted allow wheel, a V8 wing badge, and quad exhaust pipes, finishing off the impressive rear design of the vehicle.

The interior of the car will feature Bentley’s experience in developing a modern cabin that features unmatched luxury and innovation. The fashionable seats come, in five hide colors, with the Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme seen across the lower console and fascia.

Interior of Bentley Flying Spur V8

Crown Cut Walnut veneer flows over the dashboard and the doors, accentuating the space of the cabin. There are seven more veneer species to choose from along with a High Gloss Carbon Fiber technical finish. Clients can also specify a dual veneer finish in all veneer types to give a more bespoke feel.

The Bentley Rotating Display – an industry first – is also available on the new Flying Spur V8. When the engine start button is pressed, the veneer section in the middle of the dashboard rotates and reveals a 12.3-inch touchscreen that displays three customizable digital tiles. The second side display shows three analogue dials: an outside temperature display, a compass, and a chronometer. While the third allows the clients to enjoy a seamless wood veneer fascia that circles around the cabin.

At the back, an all-new Touch Screen remote is integrated almost invisibly into the console, but it can be easily removed at a touch of a button. It provides access to a variety of applications including control of the blinds, rear seat massage function, and rear climate control. The remote can also be used to store configurations like the Mood Lighting.

Innovative Technology Integrating with Contemporary Luxury

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my-bentley/id1008052243The new Flying Spur is equipped with a selection of intelligent and intuitive technology that can be tailored to the driver and passengers. An embedded SIM will be fitted so customers do not need to provide their own data connection for the My Bentley connected car features. The in-care and remote services of My Bentley is continually improving and changing and services are available to customers through a dedicated app that is available on either Apple iOS or Android mobile platforms.

Subject to regional availability, the remote services can be accessible through the My Bentley app. Features that clients have already come to expect like the ‘find my car’ and ‘lock my car’ are already integrated, with newer functions like the park heater can also be added. New features include Apple CarPlay®, satellite maps with photorealistic landscapes, as well the local hazard information service that warns about changing road or traffic conditions.

A range of optional equipment like the Rear Seat Entertainment tablets, audio options, and two-bottle drinks cooler makes the rear cabin of the new Flying Spur a great place to work and relax while in transit. The bottle cooler is located between the rear seats behind the center armrest, where it can hold six 330ml soft drinks, four 500ml bottles, or even two full-sized (750ml) champagne bottles.

The luxury sedan will be offered in a four-seat or a five-seat variant. The four-seat configuration offers the most in terms of luxury and design, with a 5” touchscreen remote, extra stowage, twin cupholders, and a wireless charging point as optional. The rear armrest also provides two USB ports and a 12v power socket.

Electrically operated picnic tables behind the front seat can be lowered with a single press of a button. The table shows a leather-trimmed surface with a dedicated space for a pen or a stylus. It lowers and levels electrically, and it can be returned to its home position by simply holding the same button down.

All Flying Spurs are made in the world’s first carbon-neutral factory for luxury car production which is in Bentley’s home in Crewe. Customer orders are currently underway with first deliveries expected to be made in late 2020 for UK and Europe clients, with global market orders to be fulfilled in 2021.

More information regarding the new Flying Spur can be found at Bentley.

[Source: Bentley]

