Marketplace: 1991 Lamborghini Diablo

The Lamborghini Diablo debuted in 1990 as the successor to the legendary Countach, quickly becoming one of the defining supercars of the era. Designed by Marcello Gandini and engineered under Luigi Marmiroli, the Diablo combined dramatic styling with extraordinary performance, powered by a 5.7-liter V-12 producing 485 horsepower and capable of exceeding 200 mph. Rear-wheel drive, independent suspension, and improved refinement over earlier Lamborghinis made the Diablo both exhilarating and more usable than its predecessors. Lamborghini Diablo Lamborghini Countach Marcello Gandini

Mechanical Highlights

5,707cc DOHC V-12 Petrol Engine

Multi-point Fuel Injection

Output: 485bhp at 7,000rpm

6-Speed Manual Transmission

Four-Wheel Independent Suspension

Four-Wheel Ventilated Disc Brakes

Built during a transformative period for Lamborghini under Chrysler ownership, the Diablo balanced raw performance with increased comfort, featuring hydraulic power steering, climate control, and a more refined interior. Early rear-wheel-drive examples are especially prized today for their analog character and purity, preceding the later introduction of all-wheel drive and electronic driver aids. Luigi Marmiroli V-12 engine supercars

The 1991 example offered here is finished in rare factory-correct Midnight Blue Metallic over tan leather, an uncommon specification for an early Diablo, particularly in Canada. Its documented history includes ownership in Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and most recently Florida. Accompanied by a clean CARFAX report and extensive service records—including engine inspections, powertrain servicing, and water pump replacement—the car reflects careful long-term maintenance and preservation. rear-wheel drive all-wheel drive CARFAX report

Retaining its original color combination and highly authentic presentation, this Diablo represents a desirable example of Lamborghini’s iconic V-12 flagship and one of the most celebrated analog supercars of the 1990s. classic Lamborghini analog supercars 1990s exotic cars

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Above contents © 2026 Bonhams, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee