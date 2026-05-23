Ville d’Este Concorso – 2026

by Owen Lawson

On the western shore of stunning Lake Como, in northern Italy, the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza has been running continuously for 97 years. Hosted by BMW Classic with an auction component run by Broad Arrow by Hagerty, it is an event that brings car lovers from all over Europe and the world together. With three events over the weekend, the Concorso has something for everyone. On the first day, there are exclusive, private showings and gatherings at the Villa itself while the public Wheels & Weisswürscht – Amici & Automobili event takes place at Villa Erba. Then an auction in the afternoon at Villa Erba takes place with an additional auction happening on the morning of Sunday. On the second day, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Day takes place at Villa Erba.