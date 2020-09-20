Spectacular Continental GT Mulliner Coupé to debut at Salon Privé

On September 22nd, Bentley Mulliner will debut its newest addition to its Collections portfolio, the new Continental GT Mulliner coupé. It will make its global debut at Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance, in the grounds of the beautiful Blenheim Palace, UK.

Closely related to the GT Mulliner Convertible, the Continental GT Mulliner coupé gives the client the perfect mix of modern craftsmanship and a wider range of options to have a unique Bentley that will be made to their unique requirements.

The Bentley Muller Bacalar was also announced to be making its public debut, along with another example of the Mulliner Classic portfolio that is yet to be announced.

Exterior of Continental GT Mulliner Coupé

The Continental GT Mulliner has an array of exclusive exterior designs setting it apart. The new ‘Double Diamond’ matrix grille symbolizes the new Mulliner signature style, along with chromed Mulliner branding and matching front fender vents. The doors also showcase other Mulliner designs namely the Satin Silver mirror caps that have ‘Mulliner Welcome Lamps’ at the bottom, along with outer door sills illuminated with Mulliner text.

The center badge of each unique 22” Mulliner wheels is self-levelling, making sure that the iconic Bentley ‘B’ is always kept upright.

The opulent cabin of the Continental GT Mulliner features customization that can only Mulliner can offer. Exclusively for the car is the unique color split, with a third color introduced to the flowing design line of the primary and secondary hide.

Mulliner has proposed eight different three-color combinations using a variety of hides and threads that displays a compelling yet elegant contrast in the cabin.

Interior of Continental GT Mulliner Coupé

The seats of the Mulliner is fitted with the “Diamond in Diamond” quilting, along with the doors trims, and rear quarter panels; wherein both the contrast and accent stitching runs through the diamonds design.

Mulliner took 18 months to develop a process wherein each diamond will contain exactly 712 individual stitches and each one is precisely aligned so that it will point to the center of the diamond it creates. The cabin of the car alone contains almost 400,000 of these stitches.

Additional features include the embroidered Mulliner logos on the seats, floor mats that are edged with micro-piping that matches the rest of the picked colour theme of the interior, and chrome Bentley ‘B’ retention caps.

If the fixed glass roof is selected, the roof of the cabin is trimmed with indented hide or smooth hide to match the seat backs.

The center console of the car is flanked by Grand Black walnut veneer with chrome overlays on either side and is dressed in a new diamond milled technical finish.

The Burr walnut veneer is polished and hand-sanded to perfection before it is painted to the client’s preferred color. When dry, the veneer is again polished to attain a mirror-like finish.

The Continental GT Mulliner can be further personalized through 88 contemporary, colorized veneer finishes with the option to be matched to the interior or exterior of the car.

Engine

Discerning buyers of the Continental GT Mulliner have two engine options: the iconic 6.0-liter W12 powertrain that delivers 635 PS (626 bhp) or the 4.0-liter V8 that offers 550 PS (542 bhp).

The Bentley Dynamic Ride, which is its pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology, is fitted as standard, so it delivers stability during cornering, relaxed yet pampered ride when cruising, along with incredible body control.

Customers can start ordering both the coupé and convertible versions of the Continental GT Mulliner starting this October with deliveries starting early next year.

[Source: Bentley]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...