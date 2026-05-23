Crazy Ferrari HC25 “One-Off”

Ferrari has pulled the wraps off another highly exclusive One-Off creation, unveiling the new HC25 during Ferrari Racing Days at Circuit of the Americas. Developed through the automaker’s Special Projects program, the bespoke machine was commissioned for a single client and designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni.

Underneath its dramatic bodywork, the HC25 is based on the Ferrari F8 Spider, retaining the mid-rear-mounted twin-turbocharged V8, chassis architecture and overall mechanical layout of the donor car. But visually, the HC25 moves in a far more experimental direction, pushing Ferrari’s mid-engine spider formula into fresh territory while signaling the design themes shaping the brand’s future halo models.

Ferrari describes the HC25 as both a farewell and a bridge. It represents the final evolution of the company’s non-hybrid mid-rear V8 spider platform while simultaneously drawing inspiration from the futuristic language introduced by the F80 and the new Ferrari 12Cilindri. The result is a car that feels familiar in proportion yet radically different in execution.

Its body surfaces are cleaner and more sculpted than those of the F8 Spider, with deeply carved flanks, sharp creases and muscular rear haunches that give the car an unusually technical appearance. Ferrari’s designers focused heavily on visual tension, balancing geometric forms with the flowing surfacing long associated with the brand’s mid-engine supercars.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Layout V8 – 90° – Turbo – dry sump

Total displacement 3,902 cc

Maximum power* 720 cv @ 7000 rpm

Maximum torque 770 Nm @ 3250 rpm

Specific power 185 cv/l

Maximum speed 8,000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.6:1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length 4,758 mm

Width 2,006 mm

Height 1,183 mm

Wheelbase 2,650 mm

Front track 1,699 mm

Rear track 1,678 mm

Trunk capacity 200 litres

Tank capacity 78 litres

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

7-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

eDiff3, F1-Trac, high performance ABS/EBD with Ferrari Pre-fill, FrS SCM-E, FDE+, SSC 6.1

PERFORMANCE

Maximum speed 340 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h 8.2 s

* With 98 octane petrol

One of the HC25’s defining elements is the black structural band running through the center of the car. Ferrari says the dual-volume layout was intended to visually separate the front and rear sections while also integrating several functional cooling components. Air intakes for the radiators and heat extraction channels for the powertrain are all worked into the dark contrasting section, making it both a styling statement and an engineering feature.

From the side, the black ribbon creates a sense of forward movement, beginning near the rear wheels before sweeping over the doors and tapering into the rear screen. The treatment visually shifts the cabin forward and emphasizes the car’s rear-driven stance. Even the door handles are hidden within the design, integrated into long aluminum blades spanning the body sides.

Ferrari also reshaped the greenhouse to reduce the visual height of the side glass and lower the shoulder line. The effect gives the HC25 a lower, wider and more planted appearance than the car on which it is based.

Lighting details play a major role in the design identity. Up front, the HC25 features bespoke headlamp units using hardware never previously fitted to a Ferrari road car. The daytime running lights adopt a vertical boomerang-style signature integrated into the leading edge of the front fenders, while the split rear lamps echo the same graphic theme.

The exterior finish combines matt Moonlight Grey bodywork with a gloss black center section, creating a sharp contrast across the car’s surfaces. Yellow accents appear throughout, from the brake calipers and Ferrari shields to the cabin detailing, where the same visual motifs continue inside through contrasting graphics and trim elements.

The wheels feature a unique five-spoke design with diamond-cut outer rims and recessed detailing intended to visually enlarge the diameter. Dark-finished spokes help maintain the aggressive look while keeping attention on the bodywork itself.

As with every Special Projects Ferrari, the HC25 was developed through close collaboration between the client and Ferrari’s design team. The process typically spans around two years, beginning with initial sketches and continuing through design validation, engineering and construction. The final result is a completely unique Ferrari built to full production standards, but destined to remain a one-off creation carrying the Prancing Horse badge.

Above contents © 2026 Ferrari SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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