For Sale: Two Rare Land Rovers At Collecting Cars

Two rare off-road vehicles have just been made available in Collecting Cars online auction platform; a 1987 Land Rover 110 Station Wagon and a 1991 Land Rover Defender 90 Pickup.

1987 Land Rover 110 Station Wagon

This handsome off-road vehicle was just recently restored to a very particular standard.

The engine was fully rebuilt and equipped with a later ‘International HS’ 2.8-liter engine, that can produce 135bhp and 277 lb-ft of torque, matched with a five-speed R380 manual transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The new engine has covered only around 10,000 kms, though the odometer shows 32,087 kms. The real figure is unknown. It also sports a set of 18-inch ‘Sawtooth’ alloy wheels.

1987 Land Rover 110

During restoration, the example was given a white finish contrasting with the black front grille and lower trim. The cabin was retrimmed in black leather with silver accent stitching and diamond-quilted seat centers.

Some of the cosmetic upgrades during restoration were the NAS rear bumper, the front bumper was replaced with built-in spotlights, headlight surrounds, an XS front grille, air intake grille, and bonnet vent. They also added new Exmoor Trim carpets, new headlining was fitted, while the seats and dashboard where retrimmed in black leather.

Internally, it was given uprated and lifted springs and shock absorbers, they replaced the suspension bushes, and was given new brakes. To improve corrosion resistance, the example was built around a galvanized chassis.

1987 Land Rover 110

There is no impact damage on the bodywork, no known faults in the car, and no warning lights are blinking on the dashboard. The cabin is also very well presented with no noticeable wear on the black leather upholstery.

The example was last serviced at 32,0000 kms by Sports Car Center. It was given an oil and filter change, as well as replacing all fluids.

This is a great machine for a year-round daily driver, a powerful workhorse, or an off-road vehicle for its lucky next owner.

As of writing, the 1987 Land Rover 110 Station Wagon has a bid of C$2,100 with the auction ending on January 6, 2022

1991 Land Rover Defender 90

1991 Land Rover Defender 90 Pickup

This 1991 Land Rover Defender 90 has been fully deconstructed, refurbished, and reassembled by bespoke specialist The Landrovers in Amsterdam, Netherlands and then was shipped to the United States.

The example has been given a stunning Black finish, contrasting with the bespoke red quilted leather interior with black accents. It sports 18-inch Hawke Osprey alloy wheels with spacers which are also all finished in black.

A roll cage has also been added, as well as a swing-away rear wheel carrier and side protection runners. Quilted leather upholstery wraps both front seats, as well as the middle jump seat, and four flip-down seats in the rear. This also means that the example has a total seating capacity for seven occupants.

1991 Land Rover Defender 90

The cockpit features a Mountney steering wheel and boss and billet metal gear knobs. The dashboard was given a custom red leather trim. LEDs were also added all around, a winch and a new soft top was also added.

There is no known bodywork damage on the example, all of the controls are working properly, and there are no known electrical faults.

The example’s odometer shows 142.280, roughly 88,408 miles, which is believed by the consigner to be the true mileage of the example from new. The most recent service on the example was done at 141,499 km and it was serviced at HiTech Automotive in Silverlake California. It was just a routine maintenance which included a brake inspection and engine tune-up.

As of writing, the 1991 Land Rover Defender has a bid of $20,350 with the bidding ending on January 2, 2022.

