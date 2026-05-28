FOR SALE: 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS

Introduced at the 1964 Paris Motor Show alongside the berlinetta-bodied Ferrari 275 GTB, the elegant Ferrari 275 GTS marked Ferrari’s return to open-top grand touring after the retirement of the celebrated 250 GT California in 1963.

Although it shared the same 2,400mm wheelbase and mechanical foundation as the GTB coupe, the Pininfarina-crafted GTS adopted a softer, more refined aesthetic. Distinctive styling details included exposed headlamps, a full-width front bumper, graceful rear contours with wraparound taillights, and split rear bumpers accented by rubber guards.

Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this particular 1966 example, chassis 08631, is especially significant as the 199th of only 200 units produced between 1964 and 1966. Delivered new through Luigi Chinetti Motors in New York in November 1966, the car enjoyed a fascinating international history.

It later accompanied a United States Air Force Major during assignments across Europe, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Denmark, before returning stateside in 1979. Following ownerships in New Mexico and Florida, the Ferrari was acquired by its current caretaker in 1982, remaining under the same stewardship for more than four decades.

The car earned widespread recognition in the concours world, collecting multiple Platinum Awards at prestigious Ferrari Club of America events, the Cavallino Classic, and Concorso Italiano during the early 2000s. A meticulous restoration completed by Bob Smith Coachworks in Texas in 2016 returned the car to its original Rosso Cordoba finish while refreshing the Nero Franzi leather interior and rebuilding the 3.3-liter Colombo V12 engine.

Riding on iconic Borrani wire wheels with Michelin MXV tires, the 275 GTS combines timeless style with advanced engineering for its era, including four-wheel independent suspension, Dunlop disc brakes, and a rear-mounted five-speed transaxle.

The beautifully restored cabin features Veglia instrumentation, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and classic Ferrari grand touring refinement, making this rare open-top Ferrari one of the marque’s most desirable 1960s roadsters.

Source: Bring a Trailer