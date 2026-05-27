FOR SALE: 1985 Lola T711 Corvette GTP Race Car

Developed during General Motors’ return to factory-backed motorsport in the early 1980s, the Corvette GTP program marked a bold effort to reestablish the brand at the forefront of endurance racing. Beyond chasing victories in IMSA competition, the initiative also served as a testbed for GM’s evolving high-performance engine technology.

To execute the ambitious project, GM enlisted Lola Cars to construct a series of advanced aluminum honeycomb monocoque chassis, beginning with the turbocharged V6-powered T710 before expanding into the rarer V8-equipped T711 variant.

Now offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this Lola T711 Corvette GTP is one of only seven Corvette GTP prototypes produced between 1984 and 1988 and one of just two examples originally designed for V8 power. Chassis T711-HU2 also carries historical significance as the very first Corvette GTP customer car delivered, having been sold new to Lew Price’s Pennsylvania-based Lee Racing team in late 1984.

The car made its competitive debut at the 1985 24 Hours of Daytona, where mechanical troubles forced an early retirement. It quickly rebounded with a seventh-place finish at the Miami 3 Hours and later secured additional top-10 results during the 1985 IMSA season, including appearances at Watkins Glen and Daytona. After a shorter 1986 campaign, the prototype transitioned into private ownership and eventually became a fixture in historic racing circles.

A comprehensive refurbishment completed in 2014 by Damax Race Engineering in Northamptonshire, England, elevated the car to its current specification. The restoration included reinforced chassis sections, updated aerodynamic components, replacement glazing, and the installation of a powerful aluminum 427ci Chevrolet small-block V8 built by Draime Enterprises in Ohio. Producing approximately 650 horsepower, the naturally aspirated 6.0-liter engine sends power through a Hewland VG five-speed transaxle with a 3.10:1 final-drive ratio.

Finished in dramatic red-and-white number-four livery, the long-tail bodywork incorporates unmistakable Corvette C4-inspired styling elements alongside functional endurance-racing aerodynamics. Modern BBS center-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport GT slicks complement ventilated disc brakes with adjustable cockpit-controlled bias.

Inside, the right-hand-drive cockpit remains purpose-built with a molded racing seat, TRS six-point harness, exposed aluminum surfaces, aircraft-style fuses, and a full roll cage. Following another refresh in 2024, the legendary Corvette GTP returned to competition and captured a class victory at the 2025 IMSA Classic at Daytona, further cementing its place in American endurance racing history.

Source: Bring a Trailer