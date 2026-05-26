FOR SALE: 1965 Ford GT40

The legend of the Ford GT40 is inseparable from Ford’s relentless campaign to conquer Le Mans, and few surviving examples embody that story more vividly than chassis P1006. Now offered through Broad Arrow Private Sales, this 1965 GT40 Mk. I is one of the most historically significant factory-backed competition cars from the program that ultimately reshaped endurance racing forever.

Constructed by Ford Advanced Vehicles in Slough, England, chassis P1006 was among just 56 GT40 Mk. I competition cars produced for the 1965 World Sportscar Championship season. More importantly, it introduced the defining Mk. I “Le Mans” front-end treatment that became the visual signature of later GT40s and continues to influence modern Ford GT design language decades later.

Finished in its iconic Linden Green paintwork with white stripes, the car was entered directly by the John Wyer-led Ford Advanced Vehicles team for the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans and driven by accomplished racers Innes Ireland and Sir John Whitmore.

By 1965, Ford’s rivalry with Ferrari had escalated into a full-scale engineering war. Following the disastrous yet promising 1964 Le Mans campaign, the GT40 program underwent substantial revisions. Shelby American refined the 4.7-liter V8, while the fragile Colotti gearbox was replaced by the more durable ZF five-speed transmission. Aerodynamics were also significantly improved, transforming the GT40 into a far more stable high-speed machine capable of approaching 200 mph on the Mulsanne Straight.

Although P1006 retired from the 1965 race after a cylinder head gasket failure, the car played a crucial developmental role in Ford’s path toward its historic 1966 Le Mans victory. Following its competitive career, the GT40 continued serving as a factory development car before eventually entering private ownership. Over the decades, it has benefited from extensive documentation, expert restoration work, and careful stewardship, including more than 30 years with a respected French collector based near Le Mans itself.

Restored to its original 1965 Le Mans specification, P1006 has since appeared at prestigious historic events including the Goodwood Revival and Le Mans Classic, with legendary French driver Henri Pescarolo piloting the car during the 2013 Whitsun Trophy. Recently displayed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Museum, the GT40 remains eligible for premier historic racing events thanks to its FIA Historical Technical Passport valid through 2035.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales