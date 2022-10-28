First Look At The New Maserati GranCabrio Prototype

After the return of the GranTurismo legend, Maserati continues to deliver with the new Maserati GranCabrio prototypes which are now in the initial stages of development testing on the streets of Modena.

The Trident’s momentum in the development of their sports cars are unstoppable. Their journey towards the future has started with the GranTurismo and GranCabrio as the first Maserati cars to adopt a 100% electric solution.

Innovative by nature, Maserati looks towards the future as the new models are planned to launch the Folgore electric range. This is the benchmark that Maserati has set for all their market segment, as each car in the range will be full-electric by 2030

Expected to be launched next year, the new GranCabrio prototype models are currently being subjected to intensive testing – on the road, on the track, and in a variety of different usage conditions. This is done to gather all essential date for optimum final tuning of the GranCabrio.